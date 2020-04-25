PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review

Introduction

I haven't reviewed a PowerColor product in the entire time I've been reviewing graphics cards for TweakTown now, which is close to 7 years. In my hands today my friends, I have the PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon -- and it is one of the best custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards so far.

So far there have been 4 different Radeon RX 5600 XT roll through my lab, and I still have a couple to go over (the ASUS ROG STRIX and XFX THICC ULTRA III) and then I'm going to do a Mega Radeon RX 5600 XT Round Up comparing them all because there are some great models here.

One of those is the PowerColor RX 5600 XT Red Dragon, which features a slick dual-slot design and dual-fan cooler. It has some of the best performance so far, all while keeping it nice and compact in its dual-slot design. It's not as over-the-top as the RED DEVIL -- and that's something I want to ask Beezelbub for next.

I have taken a look at the the following custom AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards so far:

Detailed Look

PowerColor uses a dual-fan cooler on the RX 5600 XT Red Dragon, looking all nice in our shot here.

One of the best-looking backplates of the RX 5600 XT cards so far.

Yep.

Display configuration: 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI.

I'm digging the dual-fan and dual-slot design on this card, it looks great in a machine. You can also see the PCB is distanced from the backplate here, too.

Heat pipes and heat sink goodness at the end of the card.

You need just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

There's also a Silent BIOS that you can enable, which is separate to the OC BIOS it ships with.

