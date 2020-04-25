Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review (Page 1)

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review

PowerColor unleashes Beelzebub in its new custom Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon graphics card.

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 25, 2020 at 01:15 pm CDT - 1 min, 49 secs time to read this page
Rating: 90%Manufacturer: PowerColorModel: AXRX 5600XT 6GBD6-3DHR/OC
Introduction

I haven't reviewed a PowerColor product in the entire time I've been reviewing graphics cards for TweakTown now, which is close to 7 years. In my hands today my friends, I have the PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon -- and it is one of the best custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards so far.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 108 | TweakTown.com

So far there have been 4 different Radeon RX 5600 XT roll through my lab, and I still have a couple to go over (the ASUS ROG STRIX and XFX THICC ULTRA III) and then I'm going to do a Mega Radeon RX 5600 XT Round Up comparing them all because there are some great models here.

One of those is the PowerColor RX 5600 XT Red Dragon, which features a slick dual-slot design and dual-fan cooler. It has some of the best performance so far, all while keeping it nice and compact in its dual-slot design. It's not as over-the-top as the RED DEVIL -- and that's something I want to ask Beezelbub for next.

I have taken a look at the the following custom AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards so far:

Detailed Look

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 101 | TweakTown.com

PowerColor uses a dual-fan cooler on the RX 5600 XT Red Dragon, looking all nice in our shot here.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 102 | TweakTown.com

One of the best-looking backplates of the RX 5600 XT cards so far.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 103 | TweakTown.com

Yep.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 104 | TweakTown.com

Display configuration: 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 105 | TweakTown.com

I'm digging the dual-fan and dual-slot design on this card, it looks great in a machine. You can also see the PCB is distanced from the backplate here, too.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 106 | TweakTown.com

Heat pipes and heat sink goodness at the end of the card.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 109 | TweakTown.com

You need just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 110 | TweakTown.com

There's also a Silent BIOS that you can enable, which is separate to the OC BIOS it ships with.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 111 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 112 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 207 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 208 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 209 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 210 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 211 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 212 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 213 | TweakTown.com
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon Graphics Card Review 214 | TweakTown.com

Last updated: Apr 25, 2020 at 06:23 pm CDT

PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 5600 XT

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

