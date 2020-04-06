Corsair HydroX Custom Liquid Cooling Review (Page 1)
Corsair's HydroX DIY custom liquid cooling solutions are fully investigated as we build our own custom rig showcasing what it's all about.
Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing
Corsair is no stranger to the PC game as the now offer virtually everything short of core components such as motherboard, CPU, and GPU. Corsair started as a memory brand back in the inception of DIY PC with cache modules for boards back when the cache was not on the CPU. Now, fast forward a few decades, and we are faced with a tech conglomerate the likes of which are quite rare.
Today we have the newest venture for the Corsair crew with their HydroX series of DIY liquid cooling components. We have seen other manufacturers struggle to engage this segment with varying levels of success in the past. Corsair went the acquisition route picking up a team of relatively recent departures from EK and putting them to work developing what would end up being the HydroX lineup we have today.
Corsair still does not have specific kits set up yet, but we have seen a few for the EU region on Amazon recently, so we believe we will see them sooner rather than later. In the meantime, we looked at their configurator and set up a liquid cooling build roughly off their configuration suggestions.
On the following pages, we will assess the website where you select parts and show the parts provided along with the finished build. With that said, let's start this off next with the HydroX configuration page, where I can show the detail that you can set up the HydroX parts.
Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus XI Extreme Z390 (buy from Amazon)
- CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K (buy from Amazon)
- Cooler: Corsair HydroX Series Liquid cooling (buy from Amazon)
- Memory: Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB CMW32GX4M4C3000C15 (buy from Amazon)
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition
- Storage: SanDisk M.2 256GB
- Power Supply: SilverStone Strider Platinum 1000W (buy from Amazon)
- OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit (buy from Amazon)
Last updated: Apr 6, 2020 at 08:45 pm CDT
- Page 1 [Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing]
- Page 2 [HydroX Configuration webpage]
- Page 3 [Corsair XC7 RGB CPU Water Block]
- Page 4 [XG7 RGB GPU Water Block]
- Page 5 [XD5 RGB Cylinder Reservoir with D5 Pump]
- Page 6 [XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir with DDC Pump]
- Page 7 [XR5 240mm & 360mm Radiators]
- Page 8 [XF Softline Fittings, Tubing, Commander Pro, and LL Fans]
- Page 9 [HydroX Build & Finished Product]
- Page 10 [Final Thoughts]