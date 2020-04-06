Corsair HydroX Custom Liquid Cooling Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Corsair is no stranger to the PC game as the now offer virtually everything short of core components such as motherboard, CPU, and GPU. Corsair started as a memory brand back in the inception of DIY PC with cache modules for boards back when the cache was not on the CPU. Now, fast forward a few decades, and we are faced with a tech conglomerate the likes of which are quite rare.

Today we have the newest venture for the Corsair crew with their HydroX series of DIY liquid cooling components. We have seen other manufacturers struggle to engage this segment with varying levels of success in the past. Corsair went the acquisition route picking up a team of relatively recent departures from EK and putting them to work developing what would end up being the HydroX lineup we have today.

Corsair still does not have specific kits set up yet, but we have seen a few for the EU region on Amazon recently, so we believe we will see them sooner rather than later. In the meantime, we looked at their configurator and set up a liquid cooling build roughly off their configuration suggestions.

On the following pages, we will assess the website where you select parts and show the parts provided along with the finished build. With that said, let's start this off next with the HydroX configuration page, where I can show the detail that you can set up the HydroX parts.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications

Last updated: Apr 6, 2020 at 08:45 pm CDT