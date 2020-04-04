XPG Core Reactor Gold ATX Power Supply Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

XPG is a brand that most are probably less familiar with it as it started life as the gaming entity or subsidiary of ADATA. While it is still the gaming brand and a division of ADATA, they now have brought it to the market as the primary gaming brand name and, for the most part, distances itself from the ADATA corporate branding. We recently had some experience with XPG chassis, and now we have their new Core Reactor series of power supplies. This means XPG is working to become another brand that offers a large amount of the necessary components for a DIY PC build, similar to the path we watched Corsair take.

XPG is focusing on gaming as a brand, so their PSUs are not at insanely high wattages, but a more refined option of 850W and lower at least for now. In all honesty, most gaming rigs can run just fine on a 550W - 850W supply depending upon configuration and be within a nominal efficiency range as well. So for this, I think XPG picked an excellent area to top out for now as these units will apply to most mainstream gamers.

Key features from XPG are as follows:

80 Plus Gold Certified

Premium 100% Japanese Capacitors

Compact with Modular Design

Intelligent, Low-Noise Fan-Curve

Industrial-Grade Protection

10-Year Warranty

The gold rating is solid and means that the build overall should be reliable and of favorable quality. The ten-year warranty, while the standard for PSU, is a good indication that XPG has confidence in the unit quality as they are bound to support it for ten years and offer a replacement if it were to falter. That is a long time as most mainstream gamers rebuild every 3 -5 years, and this means this unit could last through 3 or even four system builds. Also, if still working, at that point, you would want to replace the unit due to capacitor aging, but that is another story for another time. One thing XPG did not mention is the fact that all of their PSUs have Lambda ratings of A with only the 850W seeing an A- in the acoustics department due to its higher nominal fan speed.

The Core Reactor supplies come in three total wattages; 650W, 750W, and 850W. The two units we have today are the 750W and 850W. The part numbers are COREREACTOR750G-BKCUS, and COREREACTOR850G-BKCUS respectively, and I always welcome part numbers that are easy to distinguish as it makes it much easier to associate what you find with what you are looking for, so kudos to XPG for that one. All of the XPG Core Reactor units are 140mm, which is as compact as an ATX power supply can get, and that is great as it means that chassis fitment should not be much of a concern.

We found the ADATA XPG Reactor series PSUs listed for $119.99 for the 750W model and 129.99 for the 850W. The 850W is head to head with the top competitors in the $129 range, including the EVGA Supernova 850 G+, RM750x from Corsair (which is at $134.99), which are both reliable gold-rated units at 100 watts less. The 750W unit finds itself in a head to head bout with the almost same lineup being led by the EVGA Supernova 650 G+ at the same price point and the RM650x coming in at $125.99. This makes sense as XPG is likely trying to match and slightly beat the market asking price for a specific feature set. I believe XPG did this, and as long as they perform as we would expect, they could take a commanding spot in the market.

Shannon's Power Supply Test System Specifications