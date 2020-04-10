G-Technology G-DRIVE 14TB Thunderbolt 3 Review

G-Technology updates its G-DRIVE Thunderbolt 3 external drive to 14TB of capacity. Join us as we check it out.

G-Technology operates in a similar market space as LaCie and CalDigit, offering data and storage solutions for creative professionals. The G-DRIVE is the base of the desktop portfolio and includes several models with connectivity options that include USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 2 and 3.

The model in house is at the top end for capacity, offering 14TB in a single 3.5" desktop form factor. Connectivity options include USB-C with a 5Gbps backbone and Thunderbolt 3 with 20Gbps. On the Thunderbolt side, you can daisy chain up to five additional devices.

The G-DRIVE packs in a 7200RPM enterprise-class HDD (a Helium-based solution from HGST) with marketing performance offering 250 MB/s read and write. The G-DRIVE is plug and play ready for macOS systems, but easily formatted for use with Windows platforms. The MSRP of the 14TB G-Technology G-DRIVE with TB3 comes in at $649.99 with a five-year warranty.

CDM is a staple in performance testing for us, and running through the G-DRIVE, we quickly hit marketing performance at 272 MB/s read, and 269 MB/s write.

ATTO is yet another popular benchmark for storage performance that breaks down performance based on file size. With the G-DRIVE, we see incredibly consistent performance from 32K to 64M.

Testing the G-DRIVE performance over USB 3.0, we do see slightly less at 183 MB/s read and 206 MB/s write.

I've had a few G-Technology products over the years, mostly from their portable drive lineup, and I've always been quite happy with the build quality and performance. The same can be said for the desktop solution reviewed here today. The seamless aluminum design of the enclosure adds to both the aesthetic of the device, functionality, and build quality through an added layer of protection to the drive itself.

Performance via USB-C was a bit off at 183 MB/s read and 206 MB/s write, but this is seeming to be the case for our AMD test platform. However, we were able to test on Thunderbolt 3 as well and came away with much better results; 272 MB/s read and 269 MB/s write. Performance translated over to ATTO as well, with peak numbers from 32K through 64M.

Pricing is a bit rough, but we are talking massive capacity here. The drive itself outside of the enclosure is roughly $400 depending on where you look, giving around $250 for the materials and electronics in the chassis to make up the $649.99 price tag. Comparable solutions would be the d2 series from LaCie that caps at 10TB of capacity or the AV Pro from CalDigit that comes in at $749.99 for its 14TB solution.

