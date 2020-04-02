Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,546 Reviews & Articles | 60,004 News Posts

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review

2TB SATA SSD drives are increasingly popular as secondary or primary game drive storage. Here's our look at Crucial's BX500.

Tyler Bernath | Apr 2, 2020 at 10:40 am CDT - 3 mins, 34 secs reading time
Rating: 83%Manufacturer: CrucialModel: CT2000BX500SSD1Z

We have come a long way from the "Crucial SSD" that offered a peak sequential read of 100 MB/s. In the last decade, Crucial, operating as the consumer arm of Micron, has brought years of innovation to the market with their C300, m4, BX, and MX series of solid state drives

The BX500 is the third generation in its series and aims to increase capacity for budget-minded consumers. The BX500 features a no-frills DRAMless design that takes advantage of the Silicon Motion 2258XT and in house 64Layer TLC flash for capacities up to 480GB, and a Silicon Motion 2259XT and 96Layer for 960GB up to 2TB, which we are looking at here.

Performance echoes the peaks of SATA 6Gbps connectivity, offering 540 MB/s read and 500 MB/s write with an endurance rating of 720TB TBW or 390GB per day for five years. MTBF has been set at 1.5 million hours, while advanced features include SLC write acceleration, TRIM, and SMART support.

The MSRP of the Crucial BX500 in the 2TB capacity comes in at $199.99 with a three-year warranty.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Packaging for the BX500 series offers branding and capacity on the left with model identification to the right.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back goes into more detail with support software and warranty information.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, we have the drive and reading materials.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The drive is offered in a black colorway with BX embossed into the chassis.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

On the backside, we have the capacity listed to the right with identification on the left side.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

I started our testing with 552 MB/s read and 464 MB/s write in sequentials. 4KQ1 runs at 28 MB/s read and 32 MB/s write.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

ATTO shows off the nature of a DRAMless solution with excellent read performance from 128K through 64M and write performance that without cache is at best unstable.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Rounding up the SATA drives tested, the BX500 comes in at the bottom of the list based on its 4KQ1 performance and cost per GB.

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com

PCMark10 has quickly become a staple of performance testing for drives intended for daily OS use. At this point, we have only had two drives in house that have undergone this testing seen above. The BX500 grabs a score of 643 in the quick test with bandwidth of 81 MB/s

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Moving to the full system drive test, the BX500 carries a score of 588 with bandwidth at 98 MB/s.

On paper, the BX series has made all the right moves to be a solid budget drive, and it's not that it isn't, competition in the market has almost spoiled Crucial plans to have a two-tiered approach in its SATA lineup. The build quality of the BX500 is on par with any other SATA solution I have used, and the TBW at 720TB for the 2TB is higher than both the 850 EVO, WD Blue, and its MX500 counterpart.

Performance of the BX500 certainly lacks in any scenario that requires heavy write activity. Read activity, on the other hand, is handled without issue and in our testing was able to reach the intended 550 MB/s. ATTO showed just how one-sided this drive's performance can be with intermittent dropouts during writes and steady read performance start to finish.

The pricing of this solution is both good and bad. It is the lowest priced 2TB SATA SSD on the market at $199.99. But, as mentioned in the opening remarks, the market has pushed the cost for all SATA drives down regardless of performance. The highest-performing drives like the MX500, WD Blue, and Seagate Barracuda are all within an extra $20. That said, the BX500 is a useful data drive for scenarios that don't require heavy write workloads, like a game drive or console drive replacement.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance80%

Quality85%

Features80%

Value85%

Overall Rating83%

The Bottom Line

It's not all bad for the Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD, just don't set it up to fail with heavy write workloads. As a game drive or console drive replacement, it's fairly decent for the price.

83%

Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$200.99
$200.99$199.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/1/2020 at 1:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Tyler Bernath

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Tyler Bernath

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.