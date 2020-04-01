ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review

NVMe is starting to show its face as the interface of choice for high-speed external SSDs. Coupling these high-performance drives with the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface offers consumers a more cost-effective option for high-speed storage when compared to traditional methods like Thunderbolt 3.

ADATA has made several drives over the past few years and was actually the first vendor to send us a 10Gbps solution years ago. Their latest solution is the SE760. It offers 10Gbps connectivity via USB 3.2 Gen 2 utilizing the USB-C interface while maintaining backward compatibility with an included USB-C to A cable.

Capacity options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, each offering two colorways, black and titanium. Marketing performance gives us read performance up to 1000 MB/s with no mention of write performance. The MSRP of the ADATA SE760 in the 1TB capacity comes in at $169.99 with a three-year warranty.

The packaging gives us the iconic ADATA bird with the capacity bottom right and an image of the drive centered.

The back goes into more detail with features in several languages.

Unboxing, the drive comes partnered with two USB cables. One for legacy C to A connections and a direct USB-C cable.

Along the end of the drive, you will find the USB-C connection and activity LED to the right.

The ADATA SE760 takes advantage of its own SX6000 Lite NVMe drive.

Performance of the SE760 came in at 869 MB/s read and 779 MB/s write in CDM.

ATTO breaks down performance a bit more, showing peak performance hitting between 512K and 64M.

Price/Performance sets this drive up quite well at 84.3%, the best ADATA drive currently in our charts.

Closing this out, the ADATA SE760 in our testing showed build quality on par with expectations with ample use of an aluminum design accompanied by plastics for durability. The two colorway options offer some form of choice for consumers and, along with capacity, make for a decent-sized portfolio of options.

Performance isn't the highest we have seen with Gen 2 USB 3.2, but we did find sequential performance to reach 870 MB/s read in CDM and 970 MB/s in ATTO with steady performance 512K and up. Price/Performance ended up quite good for the SE760 landing at 84%, putting it towards the top of our charts.

As mentioned, the SE760 is aggressively priced at $169.99 for the 1TB model. This puts it right in line with competing value solutions like the Crucial X8 and even higher tier solutions like the Sabrent Nano.

