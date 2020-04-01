Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,544 Reviews & Articles | 59,988 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3flame

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review

ADATA offers high-level performance in a low-cost solution with its SE760 USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C portable SSD.

Tyler Bernath | Apr 1, 2020 at 10:11 am CDT - 2 mins, 33 secs reading time
Rating: 90%Manufacturer: ADATAModel: ASE760-1TU32G2

NVMe is starting to show its face as the interface of choice for high-speed external SSDs. Coupling these high-performance drives with the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface offers consumers a more cost-effective option for high-speed storage when compared to traditional methods like Thunderbolt 3.

ADATA has made several drives over the past few years and was actually the first vendor to send us a 10Gbps solution years ago. Their latest solution is the SE760. It offers 10Gbps connectivity via USB 3.2 Gen 2 utilizing the USB-C interface while maintaining backward compatibility with an included USB-C to A cable.

Capacity options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, each offering two colorways, black and titanium. Marketing performance gives us read performance up to 1000 MB/s with no mention of write performance. The MSRP of the ADATA SE760 in the 1TB capacity comes in at $169.99 with a three-year warranty.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com

The packaging gives us the iconic ADATA bird with the capacity bottom right and an image of the drive centered.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back goes into more detail with features in several languages.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, the drive comes partnered with two USB cables. One for legacy C to A connections and a direct USB-C cable.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Along the end of the drive, you will find the USB-C connection and activity LED to the right.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

The ADATA SE760 takes advantage of its own SX6000 Lite NVMe drive.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Performance of the SE760 came in at 869 MB/s read and 779 MB/s write in CDM.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

ATTO breaks down performance a bit more, showing peak performance hitting between 512K and 64M.

ADATA SE760 Ultra Fast 1TB USB-C Portable SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Price/Performance sets this drive up quite well at 84.3%, the best ADATA drive currently in our charts.

Closing this out, the ADATA SE760 in our testing showed build quality on par with expectations with ample use of an aluminum design accompanied by plastics for durability. The two colorway options offer some form of choice for consumers and, along with capacity, make for a decent-sized portfolio of options.

Performance isn't the highest we have seen with Gen 2 USB 3.2, but we did find sequential performance to reach 870 MB/s read in CDM and 970 MB/s in ATTO with steady performance 512K and up. Price/Performance ended up quite good for the SE760 landing at 84%, putting it towards the top of our charts.

As mentioned, the SE760 is aggressively priced at $169.99 for the 1TB model. This puts it right in line with competing value solutions like the Crucial X8 and even higher tier solutions like the Sabrent Nano.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Performance90%

Quality90%

Features90%

Value90%

Overall Rating90%

The Bottom Line

ADATA has a solid option for consumers on a budget and you don't have to sacrifice all the bells and whistles either!

TweakTown award
90%

ADATA SE800 512GB IP68 Rugged

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$99.99
$99.99$99.99$99.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2020 at 7:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Tyler Bernath

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Tyler Bernath

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.