Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Corsair's HS70 Pro Wireless is a fantastic $100 gaming headset that has more bells and whistles than you'd first expect. Here's our full review.

Jak Connor | Mar 20, 2020 at 10:50 am CDT - 3 mins, 14 secs reading time for this page
Rating: 95%Manufacturer: CorsairModel: CA-9011211-NA
Introduction

Corsair is a big name when it comes to peripherals, but do they live up to the name when it comes to gaming headsets? The consensus is 'yes,' but that doesn't mean that we won't be running their products through their paces.

Today we will be looking at the Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless. This headset comes it a very competitive price point of just $100 and will be seeing if it's going to be worth the cost. The HS70 Pro Wireless is an entry-level gaming headset, so we could expect to lose out on some features that would be present in some higher-end headsets.

We will be testing all of the features that come with the HS70 Pro Wireless, and that includes battery life, the audio quality in games and music/movies, functionality, design, microphone quality, and more. I can say right off the bat that the HS70 Pro Wireless has impressed me, and has done a better job in multiple scenarios than I first expected. Jump into the review and find out why.

Close-up

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 01 | TweakTown.com

First off, we have an image of the HS70 Pro Wireless box. From this image, we can see a picture of what the headset looks like, as well as some of its features. Some of those features include support for PlayStation 4 users, Corsairs iCUE software, and wireless 7.1 surround sound support.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have a photo of the back of the box. Here is where we get a more detailed look at the headset's features as well as the technical specifications. You can also notice that Corsair has provided different languages.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the side of the box. From this side, we can see a nice aesthetic picture of the headset's control options.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 04 | TweakTown.com

The other side of the box features a cool slogan, "Never Miss A Beat".

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The above image shows off the clean, aesthetic look Corsair has chosen to implement in the HS70 Pro Wireless. Its sleek, simple, and honestly, I really love it.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Here we have a zoomed-in image of the HS70 Pro Wireless earcup. Viewers might think that this headset is open back because of the grill, but I can tell you this isn't the case. The grill is purely for the visual side of things, as the HS70 Pro is closed-back.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 07 | TweakTown.com

In this image, we can a great look at the control buttons that are located on the left earcup. There is a volume wheel, mute microphone button, a LED that represents battery status, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 08 | TweakTown.com

Moving on, we are now looking at the HS70 Pro Wireless power button, which is located on the right-hand side earcup.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 09 | TweakTown.com

Above, we have an image of the HS70 Pro Wireless headband. It's very well padded and provides users with decent levels of comfort.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Here we have a photo of the outside of the headband. It shows the brand, and also that its made out of nice leather.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have an image of the HS70 Pro Wireless microphone plugged into the micro-USB port, as well as the provided microphone.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Review 54 | TweakTown.com

Jak's Test System Specifications

Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

