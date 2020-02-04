Gamdias Kratos P1-750W Gold ATX Power Supply Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Gamdias is a brand you likely do not even consider when thinking about a power supply for your new rig. Many of the well known or "top" names in the game, such as SilverStone, Seasonic, Corsair, Thermaltake, Super Flower, Antec, or Enermax/Eco Master, may come to mind. However, Gamdias, which is probably best known for its gaming peripherals as you can find reviews for in our massive database of gaming peripheral reviews. However, we do indeed have a PSU from Gamdias, or likely an OEM manufacturer builds this for Gamdias.

The Gamdias Kratos series of Power supplies seem to be a semi-modular option to service users who may not need or want the fully modular supply. The Kratos supplies have several of the main connectors which are hard-wired to the supply versus a fully modular supply. The Cables included on the supply and are not removable would be as follows:

24-pin main ATX connector

8-pin (4+4) CPU EPS connector

2x 8-pin (6+2) GPU power connectors pigtail

ARGB connector for fan illumination (3-pin)

The rest of the cables are modular and can be added as needed for your build. Things such as peripheral/SATA cables along with another GPU pigtail.

Some of the key features Gamdias lists for the Kratos P1-750W are as follows:

Meets 80 PLUS Gold Efficiency

Semi-modular

RGB Motherboard Sync

Neon-Flex RGB 30 built-in lighting effects

Addressable LEDs

DC to DC design

Silent Mode

Much of this is standard fare for a PSU; the ARGB fan is a unique addition, which many PSUs have not adopted. The inclusion will vary in value depending upon your installation and the visibility of the PSU in your build.

The Kratos P1-750W power supply carries a part number of "Kratos P1-750G," which is excellent as it makes the model easy to remember should you like the styling and performance and want to pick up one of your own. The unit measures in at 140mm length, 150mm width, and 86mm height, I had to measure this myself as one thing Gamdias does not have going for it is a full spec sheet giving users an idea at a quick look if the PSU will fit in a potentially limited PSU chamber in a chassis.

The Kratos P1-750W Gold power supply is available from Amazon at the time of writing for $99.99, which, when looking at possible options, is not a horrible deal, as any competing similar wattage options are Bronze rated options. The options which are gold that we see in this range are around 500W up to 650W. There are some fully modular options, but they are sprinkled in at various wattages in that range, but semi-modular seems to be rather popular in the sub-$100 sector. Lets now move inside the package to see what the Kratos is all about, and prep for the performance testing part of our review.

Shannon's Power Supply Test System Specifications