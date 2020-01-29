SilverStone Redline RL08 Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

SilverStone has been around our reviews for quite some time, actually for as long as we remember. This specific chassis, however, may bear a special memory as it is very similar tooling to the LD01; we looked at just a short while back. The chassis was solid overall with some specific concerns with the overall layout depending upon how you outfitted the chassis. The RL08 from the Redline series, which we are checking out today, has several changes that may help make this a more friendly chassis to our analysis.

The RL08 is made for mATX users who want a small and sleek package that offers refined airflow along with a tempered glass main panel. The inclusion of front RGB fans will likely help with performance along with aesthetic. I could see enthusiasts users looking fondly upon the styling and airflow potential for the unique inverted layout of this chassis style.

The key features for the RL08 as displayed on SilverStone's webpage for the chassis are as follows:

Modern and classy design with a blend of tempered glass and metal

Support up to two 240mm or 280mm liquid cooling radiators

Includes full coverage filters for effective positive pressure and dust prevention

Includes graphics card supporter helps to prevent card sagging

PSU and drive cover for clean internal aesthetics

Unique motherboard tray layout for connecting SATA cables from behind, free of interference from graphics cards

Adjustable hard drive cage for flexible PSU or radiator/fan fitment

The feature set looks about similar to the LD01, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but I do not like that SilverStone calls out dual 240/280mm radiator installation. The reason I take issue with this is that with a GPU installed, it will be very close to the GPU, mainly depending upon your motherboard layout. We will look at that a bit more as we tear into the RL08 and build within it.

The RL08 comes with the part number of SST-RL08BW-RGB; the BW portion denotes the white trim, which is what we received. There is also a BR suffix, which is the red-trimmed version of the RL08. The RL08 measures in at 391mm in height, 433mm depth, and 217mm wide.

Motherboard fitment for the RL08 is Mini-ITX up to mATX, as this is an mATX chassis. Drive fitment we see up to three 3.5" drives, and two 2.5" drives. If you do not have 3.5" drives, the cage can be used for up to three more 2.5" drives for a total of five. There is a 5.25" bay for optical drives, fan controllers, or similar items. PSU length, like the LD01, will be limited as the HDD cage is not removable. PSU length ranges from 160 - 220mm; however, keep in mind that the front fan/radiator space is shared with the HDD cage, so you will want a 140mm PSU if at all possible, here.

Cooling fitment is impressive as the RL08 while the same base chassis does come with two front-mounted RGB fans in place and a single standard black case fan on the rear outlet. The front fans are 120mm 3-pin DC controlled fans with 4-pin non-addressable RGB, so keep that in mind when planning your system build. Fan fitment is up to dual 120 or 140mm in the front and top. The rear is limited to a single 120mm. Radiator fitment mirrors this, but SilverStone does note that they recommend 280mm radiators should be no thicker than 30mm total. CPU cooler height is limited to 168mm, which means most any reasonable air cooler should fit without issue.

The RL08, we found for $119.99 at the time of writing, and this places it against a few strong competitors, including the Corsair Crystal 280x, and the Enthoo Evolv, just to name a few. While the original LD01 did reasonably well in our testing, I do think that the more airflow focused design of the RL08, may fare a bit better in testing. Let's dig in and see if the RL08 can give us an experience that would merit a recommendation.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications