Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,552 Reviews & Articles | 66,433 News Posts

Buffalo TeraStation 6400 Four-Bay NAS Review (Page 1)

Buffalo TeraStation 6400 Four-Bay NAS Review

Buffalo launches its latest rackmount platform with enhanced software features. Here's our full review.

By: Tyler Bernath from 7 mins ago
TweakTown Rating: 88%Manufacturer: BuffaloModel: TS6400RN1604
Page 1 [Introduction]

Introduction

Over the last few years, Buffalo has made great strides bringing its NAS platforms up to date with the latest hardware. That said, its software has always been slightly behind the curve until mid-2018 when they revamped their OS for a more updated dashboard with new features. One of these new features to debut with the TS6400 is a remote management feature along with snapshots.

The TS6400 1U rackmount and desktop solutions feature the same hardware platform consisting of a Denverton Intel Atom C3538, paired with 8GB of DDR4 ECC memory. The 6400 only comes in a four-bay platform supporting SATA6Gb/s with capacity options of 16 and 32TB.

Seagate is the chosen drive provider as of this review supplying four Ironwolf NAS hard drives. Further specifications offer two USB 3.0 ports supporting 5Gbps connectivity along with two 1Gbe ports and one 10Gbe port.

buffalo-terastation-6400-four-bay-nas-review_01

MSRP of the 16TB TeraStation 6400RN comes in at $2319.99 with a three-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

Buffalo TeraStation 6400 Four-Bay NAS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1931.99
$1931.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2020 at 3:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.