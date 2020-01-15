Buffalo TeraStation 6400 Four-Bay NAS Review

Introduction

Over the last few years, Buffalo has made great strides bringing its NAS platforms up to date with the latest hardware. That said, its software has always been slightly behind the curve until mid-2018 when they revamped their OS for a more updated dashboard with new features. One of these new features to debut with the TS6400 is a remote management feature along with snapshots.

The TS6400 1U rackmount and desktop solutions feature the same hardware platform consisting of a Denverton Intel Atom C3538, paired with 8GB of DDR4 ECC memory. The 6400 only comes in a four-bay platform supporting SATA6Gb/s with capacity options of 16 and 32TB.

Seagate is the chosen drive provider as of this review supplying four Ironwolf NAS hard drives. Further specifications offer two USB 3.0 ports supporting 5Gbps connectivity along with two 1Gbe ports and one 10Gbe port.

MSRP of the 16TB TeraStation 6400RN comes in at $2319.99 with a three-year warranty.