Glorious PC Gaming Race Model O Gaming Mouse Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

As we mentioned when we took a look at the Cooler Master answer to this product, it was Thermaltake that championed the idea of many hexagonal holes for passively cooling the palm of your hand; they just never took it to this extreme level. In the pursuit of a lightweight device for gamers to use, much of the heel is now open, the bulk of the bottom of the mouse has been removed, and even some of the body material of the main buttons is removed, all while maximizing the structural integrity of what plastic is still there. Glorious was the first to deliver on this concept, although Cooler Master got to us first. Sadly for Glorious in this respect, because with the Cooler Master option, not only did they model their product after this, they also raised the stakes with more features.

While it may stack the chips against the Glorious PC Gaming Race mouse, which is not to say that their product is somehow out of date or lacking in features. Many of the features are similar between the two, especially when it comes to the look and feel of the mouse. However, in our latest submission, the aesthetic game is better, they have a completely different idea of what a cable should be, and a feature we love in peripherals is the ability to customize the product, without the need for drivers and software, which can be an issue when it comes to things like eSports. LOD is set very low by default, and there are four stages of DPI that can be selected with a button; the polling rate is default at max, and with combinations of buttons, you can address all lighting concerns.

The Glorious Model O is what we have in our hands, and at the time it was released, it was trendsetting with features as mentioned above, as well as the option of four surfaces to choose between. The matte finish comes in black and white, and a slightly more expensive option is to go with the glossy black and white finishes. Beyond the finish, everything about the four mice is identical, opting for a tried and proven sensor, long-life switches, all in the attempt to bring the lightest, most reliable mouse to the gaming world. As we carry on with the rest of this review, we shall see how well they accomplished their goal, and where they stand, in our mind, against other similar products.

Those over at the PC Gaming Race are not shy when it comes to the chart we found on the product page! On the left side of that chart, we are first told of the use of the PixArt PMW-3360 optical sensor. The main switches, made by Omron, deliver twenty-million clicks worth of lifespan and are two of the six buttons. The next we see is a mention of the 250 IPS tracking speed of the sensor, we then see the weight of the Model O and the even lighter Model O-. Back to the sensor, we go with the mention of 50Gs of force, the maximum DPI of 12,000, the 1000Hz polling rate, and the 0.7mm LOD. The last three things in the chart, on the left, deal with the cable. We see they call this cable the Ascended Cable, which is ultra-flexible, and covered with cloth braid. The cable is a USB 2.0 cable with a gold plated connector, and its total length is 6.5 feet.

The right side of the chart starts with the feet, where we see the G-Skates mentioned, which are made of virgin PTFE, and are 0.81mm thick. Then, we are told there is a DPI indicator, but it is on the bottom of the mouse. The DPI button cycles through the default DPI settings of 400, 800, 1600, and 3200, and the indicator under the mouse will change colors to what is shown for each. You can remap the DPI settings, but you need software to do so. There are 16.8-million colors to choose from, which can be disabled and changed without software, but there are more customizations with software. Windows, Mac, and Linux are all supported, as we mentioned, the software is optional, and you will need Windows 7 or newer to use it. The last part is a bit confusing. In this chart, we see mention of a two-year warranty, where the downloadable guide says only one-year for the warranty.

Pricing is a place where a device can be made a hero or a zero in a matter of seconds. That being said, we ran into quite a difference in pricing from the MSRP to reality! On-site, and everywhere we saw this device, the price has been touted to be $49.99 for the matte models and $59.99 for the glossy models. However, looking at Amazon, we see the most affordable listing, which has Glorious PC Gaming Race as the seller, shows us a $74.39 price point! Oddly enough, had we not paid attention, we may have clicked on the $89.95 listing, this time from Glorious PC Gaming Race, for the same matte black mouse! We do see the matte white version for roughly $50, but they are from third-party sellers, which makes even less sense to us. At $49.99, where the MSRP was set, the Model O had a terrific chance at claiming an easy win. With the price much closer to $80 in reality, that easy win will be a hard-earned battle if they can impress us that much!

Chad's Peripherals Test System Specifications