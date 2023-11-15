Origin PC EON17-X v2 Gaming Laptop Review

Origin PC's EON17-X v2 is a solid competitor in the Intel 13th Gen gaming laptop market and offers some of the best customization we have seen.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

As we near the end of our 13th Gen Gaming Laptop coverage, Origin PC, among others, has yet to hit the test bench to show its offerings. That changes today with the EON17-X v2, Origin's top-tier offering that features the best of Intel's 13th Gen Mobile CPUs paired with the top GPU solution offered by NVIDIA and storage from Samsung.

Specifications

Our build of this gaming laptop is outlined above, starting with the Core i9 13900HX, which offers twenty-four cores and thirty-two threads; the breakdown gives us eight performance cores and sixteen efficient cores. Clocks range from a 3.9GHz max boost for the E-cores and 5.4GHz for the P-cores. Paired with this, Origin has included 32GB of DDR5-4800 in our test system.

Graphics come from NVIDIA in the form of the top-tier GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, and this features 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 that, in turn, powers the large 17.3" 144Hz Ultra HD panel that Origin has deployed with this system. This display features a front-facing full HD camera with IR capabilities, which would work with Windows Hello.

Ports include HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, while connectivity leaves us with 2.5Gbe LAN and AX211 Wi-Fi for networking and dual Thunderbolt 4 plus dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 for external devices.

The pricing of the Origin PC EON17-X v2, as configured above, comes in at $3249 with a six-to-eight-day lead time. A one-year warranty is included.

Notebook Overview

Overview

Accessories for the EON17-X v2 gave us the power brick and cord seen above.

In our first look at the EON17-X, we note the rather nice graphics placed on the lid of the machine, which carries more of a hard finish, not vinyl by any means, so it's much more durable. You can pick your choice of an HD UV printed panel or custom laser etching, which is a really nice touch.

Getting right to the ports, the EON17-X offers a full rear I/O that includes network connectivity with the 2.5Gbe ethernet alongside both DP and HDMI outputs. Further right, we have the power input and Kensington lock slot.

The left side houses the dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and the two-in-one optical mic and the two-in-one headphone mic.

The right side is rather simple, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The bottom of the EON offers a large amount of ventilation near the back of the chassis.

Internally, the front of the notebook is where we find the 99wh battery. Above this, we have NVMe and M.2 Key E Wi-Fi slotted on the left, the dual DDR5 SO-DIMM slots in the center, and a second NVMe slot on the far right. At the top, we have the cooling system, including heatsinks all shielded off.

Opening up the EON, we have a large trackpad, offset to the left, and a full keyboard complete with a number pad.

The keyboard is recessed into the chassis and supports per-key RGB.

BIOS/UEFI and Software

UEFI

The BIOS for the EON uses the inside H2O system; this is only the second or third time I've ever used this platform. The main tab offers hardware information and controls for SATA and NVMe configuration. The advanced menu offers advanced chipset controls and an overclocking menu for the EON17X. Digging further into the advanced chipset, we noted display mode support; we chose discrete only for our testing.

Software

Included software for the EON17 is the Control Panel, which gives us system information, fan speed controls, and several preset power modes.

Choosing a preset opens the menu above, with performance allowing us to bump up the performance of the RTX 4090.

Further controls allow you to configure the RGB of the keyboard, including several presets listed at the bottom left.

Additionally, the software will help you set up keyboard and mouse macros.

Last, you can choose the default battery charging mode.

System/CPU Benchmarks

Cinebench

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to highlight their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests: a single-core workload utilizing one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

With us nearing the end of our 13th Gen coverage, the comparisons above have grown a bit. That said, the EON17X is in the top third of the pack, with its 13900HX pulling in 2021 single thread.

Multi-thread, the EON17X is in the top 5, picking up 27316 in this workload.

BAPCo CrossMark

CrossMark™ is an easy-to-run native cross-platform benchmark that measures the overall system performance and system responsiveness using models of real-world applications. CrossMark™ supports devices running Windows, iOS, and macOS platforms.

CrossMark showed this build of the EON17X as a top 5 machine with an overall score in our testing of 2029.

AIDA64 Memory

Memory Latency for the EON17X landed at 91.6ns, the highest we have seen.

Geekbench 6

Looking at Geekbench CPU, the EON17X landed second in our chart above, with single-core pulling 2759 and multi-core at 17528.

Geekbench GPU scored 205K in OpenCL and 186K in Vulkan.

Graphics, System I/O, Battery, and Gaming

System I/O Performance

PCMark

PCMark Extended landed an overall score of 12290 for the EON17X.

3DMark

CPU Profile within 3DMark lands the EON17X middle of the pack with the one-thread score of 1067 and the two-thread score reaching 1942.

Looking at four, eight, and sixteen threads, the EON does slightly better with scores of 3333, 5687, and 7703, respectively.

Time Spy landed the EON top three in our charts, with an overall score of 19855.

Speed Way once again had the EON top three, and the overall score finished up at 5611.

Running 3DMark Storage, we picked up a rather decent score from the 990 Pro. The EON17X finished at 461 MB/s bandwidth.

Gaming

Gaming on the EON17X is quite smooth. The RTX 4090 and 13900HX make a solid combo able to push 145 FPS at 1080p and 131 FPS at 1440p. We did do a third test at 4K, and this machine was able to push a touch over 75 FPS.

Battery life for gaming was quite good for as powerful as this machine was. The EON17X pulled 161 minutes, the best among systems with an RTX 4090.

Value and Final Thoughts

Value

Value among high-end laptops packs our charts pretty tight. From top to bottom, we have just a .8% difference. That said, the EON lands at 99.5%.

Final Thoughts

I had the EON17X in-house for a few weeks, giving me plenty of time to first game on the unit with Warzone, Cyberpunk, and the new Assassin's Creed. My first thoughts come with the keyboard, which has an interesting feel. The keys seem a bit fat in travel, sitting much taller than I'm used to with my daily machine. I will also note how skinny these keys are because of the full-size keyboard with that added number pad to the right. Second, the trackpad is offset, which is quite common. Lenovo and a few others do this as well. I have nothing against it, as most of us doing any gaming aren't using it anyway, and it does have enough tactile feedback to use when you aren't gaming.

The performance of this machine is quite good. As noted in our charts, its single-core performance was in the top third of our charts, and its multi-core ended up in the top three in Cinebench. CPU Profile showed similar results with the EON, middle of the pack through one and two threads but jumping up when we moved towards sixteen threads. CrossMark and PCMark showed overall solid system performance. The EON17X beat the likes of the Alienware M18, which we recently reviewed.

In gaming, we ran the built-in bench from Cyberpunk, and the EON17X did amazingly well, pulling 145 FPS at 1080p and 131 FPS at 1440p. The only machine doing better was the water-cooled XMG Neo 16.

Pricing of the Origin PC EON17-x v2 has a $600 range between $2700 and $3300 based on how it is configured; our build, as tested, carried an MSRP of $3249. This puts it at 99.5% in our value chart above, on par with the Alienware M18 R1, which the EON17X consistently outperformed during our testing.