All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review

Lenovo's Slim 7 Pro 90Hz 1600p touchscreen laptop with AMD's newish Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, GeForce RTX 3050, and 16GB DDR5 RAM gets fully tested.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop
Published
Manufacturer: Lenovo
5 minutes & 8 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 84%

The Bottom Line

While clearly not a flagship performer, the Slim 7 Pro surprised us with its multi-thread performance and ability to game as an entry-level machine at a decent price.

Pros

  • + Price
  • + Weight
  • + Decent battery life
  • + Good for some casual gaming

Cons

  • - Soldered CPU and memory
  • - Average display

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

After several months, we are seeing AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile processors make their way into many vendors' notebook and mini PC solutions. We had a peek at Ryzen 7000 mobile with the ASRock 4x4BOX earlier in the year with its 7735U CPU. Looking for more performance, we talked to Lenovo to see if they would be releasing the Ryzen HS or HX series into anything new, and luckily enough, they had one unit ready. The Slim 7 Pro is the company's latest slim for factor 14" notebook built for creativity, productivity, and perhaps some gaming.

Specifications

To get into the specifications of this machine, this is a 14" laptop chassis outfitted with a 90Hz 1600p touchscreen that has brightness up to 350nits. On the flip side, compute hardware includes the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU offering eight cores and sixteen threads, and this is paired with 16GB of DDR5 that is soldered to the motherboard. Further, we have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, complete with 6GB DDR6.

Further specifications offer connectivity in the form of two USB-C and one USB 3.2. Additional displays can be connected via the HDMI 2.1 jack and audio out via the 3.5mm jack. The MSRP of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro with the above configuration comes in at $999 with a one-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HS, RTX 3050, 32GB DDR5 RAM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1503.94
$1496.94$1493.90-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2023 at 2:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Notebook Overview

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro Overview

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 05
Open Gallery 39

The packaging for the Slim 7 Pro includes the white box above, Lenovo branded.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 06
Open Gallery 39

Unboxing, we have the Slim 7 Pro, to this point looking and feeling like any other Lenovo system.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 07
Open Gallery 39

The bottom offers full venting along the backside of the laptop. Two sets of rubber feet keep the unit off the desktop.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 08
Open Gallery 39

The left side gives us the HDMI and both USB-C ports.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 09
Open Gallery 39

The right side includes the USB-A port and 3.5mm audio jack. Further up, we find the power button.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 10
Open Gallery 39

Opened up, we have a large trackpad offset to the left. The keyboard is centered in the chassis, with white backlighting.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 11
Open Gallery 39

You can get a better look at the keyboard backlight by dimming our room lighting.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 12
Open Gallery 39

Opening up Lenovo, we have the battery taking up the bottom half of the chassis. We have a dual fan cooling pipe, CPU, GPU, and memory under the black tape. We have the Wi-Fi module to the left and, to the right, the NVMe SSD.

BIOS/UEFI and Software

UEFI

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 20Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 21
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 22Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 23
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 24Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 25

The BIOS for the Slim 7 Pro offers mouse support with a friendly GUI. The main page provides insight into the hardware installed, including CPU, memory, and NVMe. The configuration menu includes support for networking, USB, display configuration, CPU power options, and Thunderbolt.

Further options include support for USB boot and keyboard mouse setup and power options such as Speedstep and c states. Security offers options for setting up fingerprints and passwords, memory protection, virtualization, and I/O ports.

Software

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 26
Open Gallery 39

The included software for the Slim Pro is called Vantage. From here, the initial screen offers warranty information on the right side with quick settings along the bottom.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 27
Open Gallery 39

Moving into the software, we find information about the laptop, including the CPU, memory, and storage.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 28
Open Gallery 39

Power settings will show you the status of the battery and its condition.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 29
Open Gallery 39

Audio settings offer configuration on the integrated speakers and microphone.

System/CPU Benchmarks

Cinebench

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to highlight their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 30
Open Gallery 39

Getting started with R23, we picked up 1547 in single core and 12575 for multi-core.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 31
Open Gallery 39

BAPCo CrossMark

CrossMark™ is an easy-to-run native cross-platform benchmark that measures overall system performance and responsiveness using real-world application models. CrossMark™ supports devices running Windows, iOS, and macOS platforms.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 31
Open Gallery 39

CrossMark finished with a 1387 overall score.

AIDA64 Memory

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 32
Open Gallery 39

Memory throughput offered us 45K read, 51K write, and 51K copy. Latency was very high at 104ns.

PCMark

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 33
Open Gallery 39

PCMark Extended landed us a score of 6916 for the Slim 7 Pro, 8509 in gaming.

Geekbench 6

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 34
Open Gallery 39

Looking at Geekbench, we see 1990 single-core and 8841 multi-core

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 35
Open Gallery 39

Switching to GPU workloads, we picked up 41649 in OpenCL.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 36
Open Gallery 39

Landed a score of 28351 for Vulkan.

3DMark and Comparisons

3DMark

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 37
Open Gallery 39

CPU Profile offered a single core score of 917 and a sixteen thread score of 5389.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 38
Open Gallery 39

Looking at Speed Way, we picked up a score of 1001 from the RTX 3050.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 39
Open Gallery 39

Storage landed this laptop at 351 MB/s bandwidth and a score of 2069.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 40
Open Gallery 39

Above, we have the battery testing results. The Slim 7 Pro lasted a touch for over nine hours.

Charts

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 41
Open Gallery 39

With its 1547 single core score, the Slim 7 Pro is in the middle of the pack, just above the ASRock 4x4BOX.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 42
Open Gallery 39

With nT, the Slim 7 Pro lands second in our charts to the Thinkpad Z16.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 43
Open Gallery 39

CrossMark lands the Slim 7 Pro near the bottom of our charts.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 44
Open Gallery 39

Looking at Geekbench scores, Slim has our second-best multi-core score to date.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 45
Open Gallery 39

OpenCL and Vulkan, we get our best scores from the RTX 3050.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 46
Open Gallery 39

CPU Profile shows the Slim towards the middle of the pack, just above last year's Yoga 9i.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 47
Open Gallery 39

If we look at storage, this score will land the Slim Pro once again in the middle of the pack.

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 48
Open Gallery 39

Battery life lands the Slim 7 Pro as the third-best laptop we have tested.

Value and Final Thoughts

Value

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro AMD Laptop Review 49
Open Gallery 39

With value, the Slim 7 Pro did remarkably well, scoring 98.3%, and it represents one of the best values for money in recent memory.

Final Thoughts

The Slim 7 Pro is a relatively solid laptop and remarkably one of the cheapest solutions we have tested. Best Buy has a stranglehold on this model, as I could not find it anywhere else, including Lenovo's site.

The Slim was quite good to use. The keyboard feels cheaper than something you would find with a Thinkpad, while the trackpad is oversized and offers a tactile click. The backlighting is all standard, white being the only color available, and it's either on or off. At 14", the screen was quite good, nothing like the OLED or mini-LED we see on higher-end models, but the colors seemed sharp and on point, while the blacks were a bit washed.

Testing this device, performance was hit and miss. I expected the 7735HS to offer more power than it did in reality. In some cases, we were barely beating up on its U-series counterpart. Single-thread benchmarks like R23, Geekbench, and CPU Profile all showed subpar performance from the Ryzen CPU, though bumping over to multi-thread gave us some relatively solid numbers.

12575 in R23 was our second-best, and 8841 with Geekbench was the second-best. On the flip, running this unit through several gaming benchmarks, we did pick up a Speed Way score of 1001, which is good for 100+ FPS in Fortnite and 40+ in Battlefield V, leaving hope this could be a dual-purpose machine to some degree.

The software and BIOS are both basic solutions, with the software side offering a bit more control over the laptop and keeping track of the device's warranty status, battery life, and keeping your operating system up to date. The BIOS, on the other hand, doesn't have too many options to configure. Lenovo does offer the ability to enable or disable the onboard graphics, along with a few options for power.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

80%

Quality

80%

Features

80%

Value

95%

Overall

84%

The Bottom Line

While clearly not a flagship performer, the Slim 7 Pro surprised us with its multi-thread performance and ability to game as an entry-level machine at a decent price.

84%

Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HS, RTX 3050, 32GB DDR5 RAM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1503.94
$1496.94$1493.90-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2023 at 2:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.