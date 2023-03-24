MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White Review

TweakTown's Rating: 92% The Bottom Line The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White might just be a style and color refresh, but it's the best-looking Gaming X Trio GPU to date. And it still performs like a 1440p powerhouse, with impressive efficiency. Pros + Incredible 1440p performance

Incredible 1440p performance + Ada power efficiency is next level

Ada power efficiency is next level + Greater than RTX 3090 performance using less power

Greater than RTX 3090 performance using less power + DLSS 3 is already impressive

DLSS 3 is already impressive + Gaming X Trio aesthetics look great in white Cons - More expensive than the previous generation's RTX 3070 Ti

More expensive than the previous generation's RTX 3070 Ti - 16GB of VRAM would have been nice for content creators Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon

Introduction

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has a bit of baggage because it was initially announced as the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB before being unlaunched and then re-emerging in January 2023 as the RTX 4070 Ti. It's a story that has been told and retold and a case of NVIDIA responding to backlash because of the confusion in working out the difference between the RTX 4080 12GB and RTX 4080. Regarding specs and performance, the difference was a lot more than fewer gigabytes of VRAM. Everything is different, including the underlying chipset - with the renamed RTX 4070 Ti using AD104 versus the RTX 4080's AD103.

76 76

VIEW GALLERY - 76 IMAGES

Also, as we're now a couple of months from the initial launch, the dust has settled in terms of performance - with the RTX 4070 Ti naturally trailing the RTX 4080 proper and the flagship beast, the RTX 4090. On paper, you're looking at a card that delivers greater-than-GeForce RTX 3090 performance at a much lower price point than that GPU, not to mention the GeForce RTX 40 Series' impressive power efficiency. This is worth discussing - and we'll get to that later in the review.

Until the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 hits the scene, the RTX 4070 Ti is the most affordable GeForce RTX 40 Series card with an MSRP of USD 799. Throw in the addition of DLSS 3, and it's not hard to see the benefit of the RTX 4070 Ti. The only issue many seem to have with the RTX 4070 Ti is that it launched with a higher price point than its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - which had an MSRP of USD 599.

This review covers the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White, similar to the card that MSI launched in January, except it's now in white. With a few stylish silver flourishes, not to mention some great use of RGB that runs through the middle of the card, it's easily one of the best-looking GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs on the market. If you're rocking a white case, then it's the sort of look that will be at home. Like the rest of the GeForce RTX 40 Series clan, this MSI model is a three-slot graphics card, and with that, the bracket packed into the box is also white.

MSI even throws in a white MSI Gaming mousepad, which is a nice touch. Scoring a sweet little mousepad is nice, but it's not the sort of thing that factors into the overall rating of a new graphics card. We look at the overall build quality, thermals, cooling, and in-game performance. So let's do just that.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING X TRIO WHITE 12G Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $909.99 $909.99 - - Buy * Prices last scanned on 3/24/2023 at 11:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

The Ada Lovelace Generation

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

There was a time when outright visual quality was the main driver for determining how advanced real-time rendering, especially in games, had progressed. There was also a time when pure grunt in raw hardware power determined how good a game could technically look and how fast it ran. We're now at a point where visual quality and performance go hand-in-hand, with raw power only being a part of the equation.

76 76

The GeForce RTX 40 Series, the Ada Lovelace generation, is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the advances in AI and hardware-based ray-tracing that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series.

Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation. From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3. NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. In fact, in some cases, it can improve upon native rendering.

76 76

For this reason alone, DLSS and other forms of algorithm-based upscaling have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space.

Free frames, enough said.

DLSS 3 is named because it combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

And it's here where NVIDIA is looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

So far, the results, although not without flaws, are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 22, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and more.

76 76

As seen with DLSS 3, the Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects.

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing anything in the way of performance or more bandwidth.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4080.

76 76

Compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the RTX 4070 Ti features 25% more CUDA cores, RT Cores, and CUDA Cores. The boost clock speed of 2610 MHz represents a 47% increase over the previous generation, and you've also got 50% more VRAM with 12GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the Ampere generation, the power draw hasn't been increased, with the RTX 4070 Ti's 285W rating being on par with the RTX 3070 Ti's 290W. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White takes the baseline specs further with a Boost Clock of 2745 MHz.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Model: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 7680

Core Clocks: Extreme Performance: 2760 MHz (MSI Center), Boost: 2745 MHz (GAMING & SILENT Mode)

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Display Connections: DisplayPort x 3, HDMI 2.1 x 1 (Supports 4K@120Hz/8K@60Hz and VRR as specified in HDMI 2.1)

Dimensions: 337 x 140 x 62 mm

Weight: 1599 g

Power Connectors: 16-pin x 1

Recommended PSU: 700W

RGB: MSI Mystic Light

What's in the Box: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White, 16-pin to 2x8-pin adapter, 1 x MSI Gaming Graphics Card Bracket, 1 x Mouse Pad, Quick Start Guide

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 2TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White is stylish, and the white build is probably the best version of the Gaming Trio to date. Okay, that's perhaps a little subjective, but the mix of white, silver, and RGB lighting draws the eye in an "oh, that looks cool" way. With triple-slot designs becoming the norm on the high-end, aesthetics play a role in choosing the right GPU - and if white is your thing, then this could very well be the RTX 4070 Ti to choose.

76 76

Everything else related to the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White's build is sound. MSI's TORX FAN 5.0 system isn't simply a fancy name given to those things found on all modern GPUs but is the result of a redesign and improvement for the GeForce RTX 40 Series that sees an increase in air pressure and airflow into the heatsink. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White also features a solid nickel-plated copper base for improved heat dissipation.

The silent nature of the design results in fans that won't spin up unless you're playing a visually demanding game - and even then, the GPU remains calm and quiet. Even though the GPU and memory real-estate are smaller than the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, the triple-slot revamped Gaming X Trio design and Ada Lovelace's impressive power efficiency means cooling is not an issue.

76 76

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White also features an anti-bend backplate for reinforcement and the option to add a bracket (included) if needed. There's also plenty of room to make full use of the cooling with an on-board Dual BIOS mode that lets you switch between 'Gaming' and 'Silent' if you're of the sort that likes their GPU to remain as cool as possible. Or, if you're interested in a little overclocking via MSI Afterburner or the MSI Center app suite.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White is a solid, robust, stylish GPU with impressive cooling and a great physical design.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

In 2023 PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing. It makes no sense to see how something like the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White handles a game like Vampire Survivors, which runs perfectly fine on all GPUs due to its use of 16-bit-style sprites.

76 76

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology. Where possible, results include DLSS and FSR 2, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on.

Six out of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, so this is a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark.

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used.

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used.

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

76 76

Although it's being marketed as a high-performance 1440p GPU, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti can push 4K gaming beyond 60 frames-per-second before DLSS enters the mix. Across 15 games, including many with ray-tracing and other high-end ultra effects, performance is slightly faster than the Ampere generation flagship GeForce RTX 3090. This is all the more impressive, considering that the 4070 Ti's max power draw is roughly 20% less than the RTX 3090.

Compared to the previous generation's RTX 3070 Ti, 4K gaming performance is a whopping 42% faster, too - with the overall results sitting only slightly below AMD's more expensive (at least in terms of MSRP) Radeon RX 7900 XT. This means that at 4K, the RTX 4070 Ti is roughly 20% slower than the RTX 4080 too.

It's an impressive generational leap in 4K gaming performance for the RTX 4070 Ti, a story that continues in the 1440p gaming results.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

76 76

It's strange to think that 60fps is no longer considered a blisteringly fast frame rate for gaming, perhaps we can blame consoles for catching up to PCs, but it seems that there's now a significant push towards gaming with triple-digit frame rates. There are benefits, especially regarding image clarity and overall responsiveness, when playing competitive titles like Call of Duty or Fortnite.

This is a roundabout way of saying that even in cinematic games, with hardware-demanding visual fidelity, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White delivers triple-digit 1440p performance. And with a 45% increase in overall performance compared to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - it's no wonder the 4070 Ti is positioned as a 1440p powerhouse. The RTX 4070 Ti is roughly 15% slower than the GeForce RTX 4080 for 1440p gaming, closing the gap slightly.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

76 76

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White is a card that you'd consider too powerful for 1080p gaming unless, of course, all you're looking at doing is pushing the frame rate in something like CS:GO or Overwatch 2 into the realm of 400-500 frames-per-second. Though, when you're only looking at a difference of 5-10% between the RTX 4070 Ti and the RTX 4080, and AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, this is a resolution of bottlenecks and diminishing returns.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

76 76

3DMark FireStrike is a DirectX 11 test that has been around for many years and covers quite a large portion of games released over the past decade - at least in terms of the API and graphics technologies used. The three tests cover the resolutions - 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. Looking at the 1440p FireStrike Extreme test, the RTX 4070 Ti delivers a result 47% higher than the previous gen's RTX 3070 Ti, 11% higher than the GeForce RTX 3090, and a result only 14% lower than the GeForce RTX 4080.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

With 3DMark TimeSpy being DirectX 12-based, it's a more relevant synthetic benchmark for modern games. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White performs on par with the GeForce RTX 3090 in the 4K-based TimeSpy Extreme. The overall score is still 42% higher than the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - another impressive showing.

76 76

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark. The results show that the Ada generation and GeForce RTX 40 Series present a significant leap forward for real-time ray tracing. You're looking at an overall score increase of 61% compared to the RTX 3070 Ti, which puts the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White's ray-tracing performance somewhere in the realm of AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX with considerably less power usage.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

Regarding the most visually intensive games benchmarked for this review - Cyberpunk 2077 with the RT Ultra setting, Hitman with RT enabled - the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti performs slightly faster or on par with the GeForce RTX 3090. Even though it features less VRAM and has more modest power requirements, in Forza Horizon 5 at 4K with in-race ray-tracing enabled, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White outperforms the GeForce RTX 3090 by a whopping 30%. There are titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy where the card falls behind the RTX 3090, but the margins are relatively slim.

76 76

Also, regarding ray-tracing, it's clear that NVIDIA is still ahead of AMD as the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White performs on par with AMD's flagship RDNA 3 offerings when RT is enabled. Still, for RT, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White shines in 1440p with or without DLSS. And on that note, let's look at some DLSS 3 performances in a handful of games.

DLSS 3 and Frame Generation offer incredible performance gains over native rendering with a 2.2X increase in performance for Hitman, a 2.8X increase in performance for Cyberpunk 2077 with ray-tracing enabled, and a rise in 1.9x in F1 22 performance.

These figures are for 1440p, where in our testing DLSS 3 offered the best stability when initial frame rates were high. Regarding image quality, it is hard to notice artifacts in the AI-generated frames when the total fps is pushed above 120. With NVIDIA already improving how the UI is rendered with Frame Generation, it's a smooth experience that will only get better as time goes on. And on that note, I think it's worth enabling in a game like Cyberpunk 2077.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

You've probably heard that the Ada Lovelace generation and GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup has incredible power efficiency compared to the previous Ampere generation - where you're looking at improved performance and doing more with less. Looking at 1440p performance, it is the most power-efficient card included in our testing lineup. With greater than RTX 3090 performance, across the 15 games tested, it used roughly 25% less power than the previous gen flagship.

76 76

And with its 45% increase in 1440p performance over the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti when it comes to 1440p gaming, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White does so using less power overall. It's a story that continues in 4K gaming, where even though performance is roughly on par with the RTX 3090, the RTX 3070 Ti is incredibly efficient.

76 76

Regarding overall cooling, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White is also impressive. Under full load and with the fans at 43% GPU, temperatures hovered at around 71.5 degrees with a hot spot of 83.8 degrees. Here the overall noise remains low, with an open case ceiling of around 10dB. Idle power draw remains low - as expected for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series - with power draw sitting at around 15-20W.

Final Thoughts

No matter the model, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a 1440p powerhouse that uses the Ada generation's exceptional power efficiency to deliver results that can top the previous generation's flagship RTX 3090 using a lot less power.

If you're familiar with MSI's Gaming Trio range, then it goes without saying that the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White is a variant worth looking into. The new white and silver finish does add quite a bit to the card's overall aesthetic quality - with a stylish, subtle look that stands out.

76 76

There's even some OC headroom via MSI Center and MSI Afterburner for those looking to push performance further. Above all, this is a card that can handle modern PC games with all the detail settings cranked and effects like ray-tracing enabled.

The addition and maturity of DLSS, and the arrival of Frame Generation, also showcase that NVIDIA is still at the forefront of delivering smart tech focused on performance and visual fidelity. The same goes for the content creator-friendly addition of AV1 encoding. Even though the asking price still feels a little high because the MSRP of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is lower, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio White outperforms that card by a considerable margin. And then some.