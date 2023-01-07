Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 Review

Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card delivers in style, performance, and more... the perfect 1080p and 1440p gaming GPU upgrade.

TweakTown's Rating: 91% The Bottom Line Inno3D works its magic on the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3, with some kick-ass 1080p + 1440p + 3440 x 1440 @ 120FPS+ performance all for 200W. Pros + Inno3D's slick iCHILL X3 design

+ Can beat the RTX 3090 + RTX 3090 Ti

+ Kick ass 1440p 120FPS+ gaming performance

+ 200W of power consumption

+ RT + DLSS 3 goodness! Cons - No DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity... why!

Introduction

Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card is now the fifth custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that I've reviewed, with the style of the card being a favorite of mine... but we're all here for performance, thermals, and pricing. Inno3D nails most of it, so let's dive right in.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is here with the custom job that Inno3D has on its hands with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card looks great, performing great, and its thermals are on point with the new AD104 "Ada Lovelace" GPU running at just 55C under benchmarking and gaming loads. Damn good stuff to see.

Inno3D continues its design beauty from its GeForce RTX 4080 iCHILL X3 and GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL X3 graphics cards with its new AD104-powered GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3, which is great to see. I was a big fan of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 iCHILL X3 designs, with that love continuing into the RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card.

Without further delay, let's dive right into our review of the Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card.

Ada Lovelace

Detailed Look

Inno3D keeps its wicked retail packaging from the faster GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL X3 graphics cards with the new AD104-powered GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3. It'll look great on shelves, and if you're a collector of boxes of your PC components, then you'll want to show this bad boy off on your shelf.

I'm a huge fan of the design of Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card, just as I was with the higher-end AD103-powered GeForce RTX 4080 iCHILL X3 and flagship AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL X3 graphics cards. Once you've got some RGB lighting reflecting off the card, the design of Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card really shines.

The new Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card is a thicker card, coming in with a triple-slot design, but the thermal performance is worth the thicker card.

Just like every other GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, you've got a 16-pin "12VPHWR" power connector which converts to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. You won't be chowing down power, with the card using around 200W of power on its own which is fantastic.

Inno3D hasn't changed display connectivity here, with 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.1 port on the back of the card.

Test System Specs

I've recently upgraded my major GPU test bed for 2022, but I will be upgrading again soon, now that Intel has launched its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and Z790 motherboards, and AMD with its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and X670E motherboards.

The new upgrades include the shift to the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, 64GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 memory, and 8TB of Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD goodness. Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K is a beast, with the Alder Lake CPU packing 8 Performance cores (P-cores) and 8 Efficient cores (E-cores) at up to 5.2GHz.

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme

I've got that installed into the bigger-than-life ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, which is absolutely loaded to the brim with technologies and features that it houses everything you need. We're talking about one of the best-looking designs on a motherboard yet, PCIe 5.0 support, enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, and oh-so-much more.

RAM: 64GB Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800

Sabrent helped out in a huge way by sending over 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory in the form of 4 x 16GB DDR5-4800 modules of its new Sabrent Rocket DDR5 memory. The company also helped out in an even bigger way, supplying us with a gigantic and super-fast 8TB model of its Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

SSD: 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus M.2

We're talking about 7.5GB/sec+ (7500MB/sec) from a single M.2 SSD, along with a gigantic 8TB of capacity. The 2TB drives aren't big enough for all of our game installs for GPU testing... the 4TB is much better, but the 8TB gives us room to move into 2023 without worrying about installing multiple games that are 200GB+ in size.

Some glory shots, of course.

Displays: ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz

ASUS has been a tight partner of TweakTown for many years, with the fine folks at ASUS Australia sending over their ROG Strix XG438Q and ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitors for our GPU test benches. They're both capable of 4K 120Hz+ through their DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.

I will be upgrading these in the near future, over to some DisplayPort 2.0-capable panels and some new HDMI 2.1-enabled 4K 165Hz panels in OLED form of course...given that next-gen GPUs are right around the corner, there has been no better time to upgrade your display or TV.

I've been working on this system for a while now, but now we're stretching its legs with the newly-released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Not just in 1080p or 1440p, not even in just 4K... but at 8K with a native resolution of 7680 x 4320. I've run through some of the very fastest GPU silicon on the planet.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

Benchmarks - 1080p

Benchmarks - 1440p

Benchmarks - 4K

Temps & Power Consumption

Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 4070 iCHILL X3 graphics card keeps thermals down nice and chill, with the AD104 GPU running at around 55C, leaving the GPU hotspot temperatures at around 64C solid. We're looking at 190W to 200W of power consumption, which is a little less (5W or so) than competing RTX 4070 Ti cards.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

Inno3D's slick iCHILL X3 design : I love the design work that Inno3D has put into its custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3, which looks great. It feels more premium than some of the other GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards on the market, but continues the design aesthetic that Inno3D has put into its GeForce RTX 40 series iCHILL X3 family of graphics cards.

Keeps up with, sometimes beats the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti : NVIDIA doing what it does best here, with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti offering performance that rivals previous-gen flagship GPUs. You won't be smashing through 4K 120FPS in games for the most part, but with DLSS you will be.

Kick ass 1440p 120FPS+ gaming performance: If you're gaming on a 1440p or 3440x1440 ultrawide gaming monitor, there's enough performance under the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti hood to annihilate those resolutions at 120, 144, or 165Hz easily.

What's Not

No DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity: This isn't an issue of COLORFUL, but rather NVIDIA for not including the latest DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity on their GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPU architecture. Sigh. Sigh, sigh, SIGH.

Final Thoughts

Inno3D actually sent over not one but two graphics cards at the same time, with the new AD104-based GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 that we're looking at today, but then I have the flagship AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 iCHILL X3 sitting next to me which I'll have a review up in the coming days.

If you're gaming at 1080p, 1440p, or a slightly higher-end ultrawide gaming monitor with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution -- and gaming at a super-smooth 120FPS or beyond -- the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a fantastic new upgrade. It handles everything you throw at it, without blowing your PSU numbers through the roof. The 200W or so of power consumption is simply beautiful to see, especially when the new Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs use 300W+ and run much hotter.

Inno3D's work on the custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 is a marvel to look at, looking different than other custom RTX 4070 Ti cards, which makes them stand out from the crowd. The 55C of GPU temperature at max is another great thing to see, so you won't need to worry about thermals... and that's all on auto, by the way.

Wrapping things up, the Inno3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti iCHILL X3 is a fine upgrade for 1080p, 1440p, and ultrawide 3440x1440 gamers that want to push 120FPS and beyond. If you're playing games with ray tracing -- or better yet, DLSS -- then you're going to be mighty impressed.