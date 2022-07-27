TEAM T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-6400 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

After much frustration, we finally sorted the proper gear to test the faster kits of DDR5. It appears we had a couple of the APEX motherboards which did not like to clock past a certain number, but that is all behind us now. We have also verified that the kits we reviewed reached their potential on the board we used then, which turns out to be the case, so onward, we go with something faster than 5200 MHz RAM.

That being said, the kit we are looking at today has been in our hands for some time, and while we thought it might be the issue, we could not have been further from the truth. Where once there was no way to get XMP running, we have all that and more. We appreciate that TEAM worked with us to sort out the problem and allowed us time to test and swap out components so that we could bring forth what has been one of the most fun we have had with a set of memory in a long time.

Even though we started with some of the slower kits on offer, we can now move into faster, more attractive kits and see what is on the table for those looking to move to the use of DDR5 with current Intel systems or for those holding out for the next generation of AMD gear to hit the market.

As we mentioned, now is a set of two sticks from TEAM, and they have decided to keep the T-Force series into DDR5. More specifically, we have a set of T-Force Delta RGB, which boasts many things. For instance, they brag about the amount of lighting visible from the RGB light bar, they upped the speed to the upper range of what is available today, and all of this is done with an aesthetic that will match dang near any system out there. With all of these factors in mind, we would like to show you the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6400 32GB kit and see how well it stacks up in our charts.

In the chart that we borrowed from the product page, beyond all of the following kits being DDR5, 288-pin, non-ECC unbuffered DIMMs, we get a wide range of speed and timings to pick. The T-Force Delta RGB RAM starts at 5200 MHz at the low-end, but the timings are not that great. You can move into a vanilla-timed set of 5600, but if you look, they also have a CAS32 version. The 6000 MHz kits can be obtained with average timings or the CAS30 versions, which seems the more obvious choice.

There are 6200 sticks before reaching the 6400 MHz set we have for this review, which shows off the 40-40-40-84 timings, which run at 2T. There is also a 6600 MHz option available for those who desire a bit more speed. As to the voltage required, the TEAM kits start at 1.25V, ours uses 1.35V, but there is the 6600 kit which needs 1.40V.

Beyond the speed, timings, and voltage, we can see that support currently is limited to Intel 600 series boards. Dimensionally, these sticks are 46.1mm tall, 144.2mm long, and 7mm thick. Color options are down to two choices. You can opt for black heat spreaders with white painted names, or you can also get white heat spreaders with gray painted text. Along the top is a thick light diffuser that offers 120° of lighting, and on top of that, there is an "R" cut from one side of the heat spreaders, allowing RGB illumination to pass through it. As with most DDR5 we have seen thus far, TEAM backs these kits with a lifetime warranty, should anything go wrong.

No matter how good they look or how well they perform in our tests, there is one very large pill yet to swallow. We realize that with new technology, if you want to be at the forefront and on the bleeding edge, you will have to pay for that privilege. While DDR4 prices are declining, DDR5 is going the other way. To obtain the set of RAM we are showing off, you will have to dig deep into your pockets and come up with a whopping $359.99. That price is not from a third party or a scalper; it is a listing by TEAM on Amazon.

Packaging and TEAM T-FORCE DELTA RGB

Op0ting for matte black as the backdrop, we can see both white and black options of this DDR5 on the front of the box. At the top is the T-Force series name, followed by Delta RGB DDR5, classified as gaming memory. To the right is the sticker sporting the density and speed of the included kit, while at the bottom is a notation to the lifetime warranty and the tagline "the power from Teamgroup."

Around the back, we find the T-Force Delta RGB name and multiple languages saying that it is DDR5 desktop memory. Next come the features where TEAM lists things line the RGB colors with 120° ultra-wide lighting, XMP for one-click overclocking, a PMIC for efficient use, PMIC cooling, on-die ECC, high-quality ICs, and a smart RGB controller which works with various motherboard software suites. In the same area, we can see the sticker on the sticks through a pair of windows, and below that, we see the sync options, TEAM information, the kit's color inside the box, and the model number.

Once we broke the tamper-proof sticker, we could get the inner packaging out of the box. TEAM opts for plastic to lock the sticks in place while adding an extra layer of protection and an anti-static measure. TEAM also adds a bit of literature to read and a case badge, but more importantly, the RAM inside is in perfect condition for examination and testing.

With nothing to block our view, we now see a pair of black PCBs with black heat spreaders, which have wing-shaped tops, something TEAM has gone with for a while now. TEAM opts for pinstriping near the bottom to define the shapes, where the inset areas at the top are left alone but have DDR5 RGB under one side and Delta under the other. The T-Force name and logo are in the center of these hairline-finished spreaders, and the thick light diffuser on top leaves us with an attractive kit to review.

On the reverse of both sticks, you see the pinstriping at the bottom, but the rest of the top portion is left blank, leaving room for the product stickers. On the left of the sticker, we see the model number of the stick, not the kit, but we also get the density, rank, timings, and voltage. The serial numbers are found under the bar code, and to the right is the mention of voiding the warranty should you remove these.

Oriented more like they would be if they were installed, even though you block the view of the majority of the second stick, all of the angles and bold contrast of colors make this kit stand out, even against of sea of black in the chassis and build components. So far, we tho0roughly like what we are seeing.

The diffusers are angled to mimic the shape of the heat spreaders. We like the extra care taken to shape it yet, simultaneously, allow for much more diffuser to show than what we typically find in RAM. As an added show of the name, TEAM prints the series name T-Force with black paint onto the right end, which will be at the top when installed on a motherboard.

After testing, we pulled off the heat spreaders because otherwise, all we know is the manufacturer of the ICs is SK Hynix. With the heat spreader off of the ICs, we can now see that they are indeed SK Hynix, but we also see the H5CG48MEB0X014 part number on them.

Along with being able to view the ICs, once the heat spreader is gone, we can also see the same ANPEC PMIC we saw with the XPG Lancer DDR5. The PMIC on the TEAM kit is the APW8502C, which is unlocked and can take more voltage should you opt to overclock them.

In the bright lights of the photo booth, the RGB lighting from the T-Force Delta RGB looks muted, but in a darkened room, they are the brightest lights on our test rig., By default, without messing with any sync software, the RGB is displayed with a pattern of changing colors, which moves from the top to the bottom. You can also see what we meant about how this RAM can stand out against that sea of black it sits in,

Test System Details

To obtain the AMD CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image, and this is the system we used to do it, as well as in attaining the results seen in the following pages. Thanks go out to be quiet, ASUS, and NVIDIA, for supporting this venture. Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

As described, with a quick trip into the BIOS, we just set XMP and let the magic happen. Doing so gets us into Windows with the T-Force Delta RGB running at 6400 MHz with 40-40-40-84 2T timings. Going back into the BIOS to check the voltages, the profile sets 1.35V for the VDD and VDDQ, 1.233V for the SA, and 1.25V for the IMC.

Doing what we do, we dropped the timings. We saw CAS30 with stability, but the secondaries would not move, so we opted for a slightly higher CAS to allow that movement. We ended up with the kit still clocked at 6400 MHz, but the timings dropped to 34-37-37. To do so, we did increase VDD and VDDQ to 1.45V, the SA stayed at 1.233V, but we did increase the Tx to 1.45V, leaving the IMC at 1.25V.

Using the same voltages from when we decreased the timings, we set them back to 40-40-40 and pushed for the fastest we could get the T-Force Delta RGB. In that quest, we landed at 6933 MHz, which is plenty to keep most users happy.

Intel Performance

Fresh out of the gate, after grabbing the CPU-Z screenshots above this, we run the bench to see where the single core performance lands. The XMP run falling behind the Crucial set is a bit disheartening, as we assumed speed would overcome in the ned, but not so. Sadly, when we decreased the timings, it did nothing to better the XMP run, but we reached the top of the chart running the T-Force Delta RGB at 6933 MHz.

The TEAM kit lands at the top of the AIDA64 read performance chart in a much better show of force. Running at XMP, we see a 4553 MB/s advantage over the XPG Lancer, with a throughput of 99,204 MB/s. Lowering the timings netted a little advantage, but only by 28 MB/s, whereas increasing speed increased throughput by 6306 MB/s over XMP, topping the chart at 105,510 MB/s.

Write performance in AIDA64 shows up in our chart in a similar fashion. XMP beats all of the other kits tested, landing at 86,947 MB/s. With a 942 MB/s advantage over XMP, we reached 87,889 MB/s with lowered timings. The big winner is speed, making for a gap from XMP to the tune of 6594 MB/s with a throughput of 93,541 MB/s.

Copy performance repeats the first two charts, where TEAM ends at the top. This time XMP starts at 85,997 MB/s. There is a 473 MB/s advantage to lowering the timings, where the throughput is 86,470, but the gap widens by adding more speed. At 6933 MHz, the TEAM RAM boosts 7414 MB/s over XMP, with that number being 93,411 MB/s.

While we will always believe that latency does not always mean better performance, this is one time where it rings the opposite. Use of XMP results in a 63 ns latency, which is better than the rest in our chart. Reducing timings takes this kit to 58 ns. Leaving the timings alone and adding speed delivers the best latency of 57.6 ns.

When it comes to number calculations, running Super Pi is one matric that will show you quickly where the performance level is without much hassle. Three hundred sixty seconds comes out to six minutes, and all of the previous results landed somewhere in that starting range, as does this kit from TEAM. The T-Force Delta RGB sets the baseline at six minutes and four seconds but falls just short of the FURY Beast. Reducing timings got us to six minutes and one second, but more speed took us to five minutes and fifty-seven seconds to lead the entire group.

Physics scores in 3DMark Fire Strike are usually a good indicator of overall performance, and we see mixed results using this metric. The Delta RGB with XMP has a decent showing, but the XPG Lancer beat it. Lower timings win the day with the best result on the chart, but this time, speed kills, dropping us nearer the bottom of the chart.

PCMark 10 uses quite a few tests to sort out a score and does everything from editing Excel to random things for 3D, among others, but it is another test that tends to level the playing field. Even so, opting for using XMP is the way to go here, as it took top honors. Lowering the timings lost out, but just slightly, where pushing for more speed lands us in a similar location to where 3DMark put the T-Force Delta RGB.

For those who do a fair bit of file compression, 7-Zip is an easy way to tell how well a kit performs. In that vein, we compress nearly 8GB of data each run and see where the kits land. Using the Delta RGB in control of XMP, we see an 8-second advantage over the next best kit in the chart. We gained another eight seconds back by lowering the timings. Full-on speed won overall and gained us 12.3 seconds versus the XMP option.

Since many out there run Cinebench as the metric to go by, we look to see how many cb's we get from different RAM. TEAM did not do as well as we had expected, with Crucial and Kingston ahead of our XMP results. We did gain the top honor by reducing the timings, but as you can see, we lost headway running this kit as fast as we could.

Anyone who does video work, or even those who need to store movies, typically end up transcoding the file in some form or fashion, which is why we use Handbrake. We see from our results that the T-Force Delta RGB are five seconds faster than the Crucial, both using their XMP settings. We also gained a little more than ten seconds running this kit at CAS32, but if you want the best from this kit, run them at higher speed, where we see a near eighteen-second advantage over the XMP run.

Final Thoughts

Judging by the charts we covered, the wait was worth it. While TEAM was not the best of the best, hands down, in every instance, they topped the charts. If we go by only the XMP results, they still managed to top the charts eight out of eleven times. On top of the XMP delivering the expected performance, there is still much wiggle room left in this kit.

Not only could we test at CAS30, but we were able to run our 6400 MHz kit at 32-37-37, and if that wasn't good enough, we can also add another 533 MHz to the XMP speed and run them there as if designed to do so. Even though we are sure there will come a day when this does not seem so special, we have to give props to TEAM, and what they accomplished with the T-Force Delta RGB we were sent.

Beyond performance, we have to look at things like the heat spreader design, choice of ICs and PMIC, and being RGB; lighting is a big deal too. First, we go back to the heat spreaders with their hairline finish behind the black, with the bold mix of white pinstripes and words that make these sticks stand out against the backdrop of the build. Not only that, but they are not the typical rectangular design many others use, making your build look unique. Moving to the ICs, this is the second time we have seen SK Hynix chips used, but we got some of this quality for the first time.

We also enjoyed using an unlocked PMIC, as we can take more advantage when it comes to overclocking, something the Crucial and Kingston left us wanting. On top of that, we also got the full RGB display with the larger than normal diffuser that flooded our system with a brilliant array of RGB colors. Overall, it is tough to knock this kit for much, and we love it because it makes our job much easier when things work as they should, and we enjoy all aspects of what RAM brings.

There is only one glaring issue as we see it. To get the stellar aesthetics, performance, and the ability to tinker as much as we have seen in the T-Force Delta RGB, you will have to pay out the nose for them right now. At $359.99, they cost almost as much as the 12700K, or even as many motherboards in mainstream circles, which is odd. Typically, RAM cost is much less, but we also realize that DDR5 is still new, production is still limited, and you have to pay a premium to have the coolest bits. However, even with as highly rated as we have this kit, cost is going to turn many away at this price.

For those willing to shell out the funds to obtain these sticks, if they are anything like what we saw, you have plenty of tinkering ahead of you or above-average XMP performance right out of the box. We will be recommending the TEAM T-Force Delta RGB, and if you decide to follow that advice, have a big stack of cash ready. Right now, there is no real way around it.