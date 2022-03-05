All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Speed 4K Blu-ray Review

The iconic 90's action thriller Speed debuts in a very welcome 4K package. Join us as we check it out and give our thoughts.

@TweakTown
Published Sat, Mar 5 2022 4:18 PM CST
Rating: 69%Producer / Publisher: Disney
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend
Speed 4K Blu-ray Review 99 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Speed 4K Blu-ray Review

Pop quick, hot shot!

It's an incredibly simple premise; a Los Angeles bus is rigged to explode if its speed drops below 50 miles per hour. Insert dramatic tensions courtesy of obstacles such as roadblocks, traffic jams, and incomplete bridges, throw in a hot male lead, a cute and quirky female love interest and a reliably deranged villain, kinetic editing and direction, massive explosions, and voila - you have Speed. It's a deceptively simple formula, but it worked in 1994, and it works just as successfully today.

Speed played a kingmaker role in the careers of three figures. A pre- Matrix Keanu Reeves was not a respected actor, with his biggest hit thus far Point Break and Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure not earning him many pundits. The then up-and-coming Sandra Bullock had a string of performances to her name, but none of any exception bar her performance in 1993's Demolition Man which earned her a Razzie nomination.

Having served as cinematographer on Die Hard and Lethal Weapon 3, Jan de Bont was certainly no stranger to action cinema but made a stunning directorial debut, particularly when one considers the film's budget of $25 million which was particularly conservative for its time.

The old adage of the 'original being the best' is no truer than in the case of its ill-advised sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control (a wreck in which Reeves wisely jumped from), but despite its 30th anniversary fast approaching (I know, right!), Speed remains a popcorn thrill ride that's as thrilling and exciting as its always been.

Speed 4K Blu-ray Review 01 | TweakTown.com

Video transfer

Speed is presented in its original aspect ratio of 2.39:1, encoded with H.265 compression and graded with a static HDR-10 pass.

Owing to the prestige that former 20th Century Fox studios held for Speed, the film was served very well in its initial Blu-ray release way back in 2006, with a clean and contemporary transfer, encoded with (at the time) the cutting-edge MPEG-4 codec. But that was then, and this is now. For its 4K debut, Disney has seen fit to strike a brand new transfer from the original camera negative, which scrubs up very, very well.

Without showing any hint of its age, Speed is sharp, detailed, and clean as a whistle. Colors are gorgeously rendered, and the HDR grading gives highlights a boost, making the image pop with three-dimensional reality. This is a glorious image that gives contemporary, 8K shot images a run for their money.

I've bought this film more times than I care to remember, but it goes without saying that this 4K Blu-ray is the definitive presentation of the film yet.

Speed 4K Blu-ray Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Audio transfer

The default audio track is a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track at 24 bits.

Unlike other studios, Disney rarely presents catalog titles with remixed object-based Dolby Atmos or DTS-X remixes, and the same applies for this one. But considering Speed was gifted Oscars for Best Sound Editing and Sound Mixing at the 1995 Academy Awards, perhaps it's appropriate to present the film as it was initially intended.

Released at a time when 5.1 mixes were the exception and certainly not the rule, Speed features a surprisingly aggressive audio mix that will please home theatre aficionados. Dialogue is crisp and clear, cutting through even the most over-the-top action sequences. The front soundstage is extremely powerful, but the rears come to life during the action sequences and retain a nice ambiance throughout.

Subwoofer usage remains sustained throughout - make no mistake, you will feel the bass. The climactic explosion will rock the foundations of your home theater. Mark Mancina's suspenseful and dramatic action score has always been one of my favorites, and it's very nice to hear it take front and stage.

Speed 4K Blu-ray Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Bonus materials

Unfortunately, at odds with the U.S. release, Disney has not included a copy of the standard Blu-ray in the Australian release, which means all the video-based features, including over an hour of behind-the-scenes featurettes and 12 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, are completely (and disappointingly) absent.

However, the 4K disc does include two previously released audio commentaries, the first provided by Director Jan de Bont and the second with writer Graham Yost and Producer Mark Gordon. The second is the highlight of the two, including a hilariously dry segment where Yost impersonates de Bont to a rather comic effect.

Speed 4K Blu-ray Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Movie

85%

Video Quality

94%

Audio Quality

82%

Extras

15%

Overall

69%

The Bottom Line

It might be pushing 30, but Speed retains its position as one of the best action films around, with a spectacular new 4K transfer to boot.

69%

Speed 4K Blu-ray

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$38.07
$38.07--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2022 at 8:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Ben joined the TweakTown team in 2008 and has since reviewed 100s of movies. Ben is based in Australia and has been writing entertainment based news and reviews since 2002 and for TweakTown since 2007. A student of film, Ben brings a wide understanding of the medium to the latest happenings in entertainment circles and the latest blockbuster theatrical reviews.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.