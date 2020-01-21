NZXT Announces the C Series Line of ATX PSUs

Los Angeles, CA - January 21th, 2020 - NZXT, a leading developer of software-powered

hardware solutions for PC gaming, today announces the C Series line of 80 plus Gold modular

ATX power supplies.

Continuing their partnership with Seasonic, one of the most highly regarded PSU

manufacturers, NZXT has created three new power supplies with the C650, C750, and C850.

They are built with high-quality components that are backed by a 10-year warranty, ensuring

peace of mind. The C Series is available in 650w, 750w, and 850w variants that are 80 PLUS

Gold certified giving builders several options to find a PSU that suits their needs.

"We have seen and heard many horror stories from the community of faulty power supplies

ruining a gamers battlestation," says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. "People put their

heart and soul into their builds and it is very disheartening when we see that happen. Our

commitment to quality products and customer service will give builders and PC gamers the

peace of mind they deserve when powering their PC.

Main Features of the C Series

Safe, Reliable, and Efficient Power

With 80 Plus Gold certification, the C series delivers 850, 750, or 650 watts of power, with

efficiency exceeding 90% while at 50% load for less waste heat. Built with all-Japanese

capacitors, the C series is built to last, and the included protections against over/under voltage,

over-current, temperature, and short-circuits ensure the safety of your expensive gaming

components.

Silent Operation

A push of a button enables Zero RPM Fan mode, silencing the fan under low-load conditions.

When needed, the 135mm fluid-dynamic bearing fan spins up to efficiently cool the PSU,

keeping your system stable and running through even the most intense gaming session.

All the Essentials

The C series fits any case conforming to the ATX standard with the C750 and C650 support

NVIDIA GPUs up to a GeForce RTX 2080 ti and AMD GPUs up to Radeon VII. The C850 can

support multi-GPU configurations.

Built for Builders

The modular design lets you use only the cables you need, ensuring easier installation, and less

clutter. The sleeved main cables look great and resist heat damage as well as fraying, delivering

greater durability and longevity.

Peace of Mind

In addition to world-class service and support, NZXT provides a 10-year warranty for the C

Series PSU, so you can enjoy a worry-free gaming experience.

MSRP Pricing

C650: $109.99 USD

C750: $119.99 USD

C850: $129.99 USD

Availability:

USA: Now at NZXT.com

ROW: Early February