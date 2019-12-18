Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ADATA Launches High-Capacity XPG Hunter DDR4 Modules

Taipei, Taiwan -December 17, 2019 - ADATA Technology (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 3260.TWO), a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories today announces the launch of the XPG Hunter DDR4 memory module. Geared toward PC enthusiasts and gamers, the XPG Hunter delivers all the benefits of DDR4 with remarkable performance and efficiency. It supports XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and offers great stability, making it ideal for performance seekers - gaming to competitive benchmarking. It comes in U-DIMM and SO-DIMM variants to meet the needs of desktop and notebook users alike.

The Best of Everything - Fast, High-Capacity, High-Quality

The XPG Hunter modules are made with high-quality chips selected through a strict filtering process. They are equipped with the finest PCBs and pass rigid reliability and compatibility tests to ensure longevity and rugged durability, which are vital for overclocking, gaming, and extreme benchmarking. The modules deliver high-speed performance of up to 3200MHz and comes with capacities of 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB to meet the needs of diverse users and budgets.

Accessible Overclocking with XMP 2.0

XPG Hunter has full XMP 2.0 compatibility to make overclocking effortless when installed on PCs that also support XMP 2.0. XMP 2.0 support means users have more ways to access memory overclocking, including directly from the operating system rather than via more complex BIOS settings.

Availability

  • The XPG Hunter DDR4 Modules will be available on Amazon and Shop.ADATA.com.

Product Webpage

MSRP

XPG Hunter DDR4 SoDIMM

  • 1x8GB 2666MHz - $49.99
  • 1x16GB 2666MHz - $99.99

XPG Hunter DDR4 UDIMM

  • 1x8GB - $39.99
  • 1x16GB - $79.99

