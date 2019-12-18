ADATA and XPG DDR4 Modules Compatible with AMD's Latest 3950X / 3960X / 3970X Processors and X570 / TRX40 Platforms

Taipei, Taiwan - December 13, 2019 - ADATA Technology (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 3260.TWO), a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories is pleased to announce that ADATA and XPG DDR4 memory modules are compatible withlatest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper HEDT (High-end Desktop) platforms. Whether for creators that demand high-capacity modules or gamers and overclockers seeking high-performance modules, ADATA and XPG offer memory products that meet their specific needs.

ADATA and XPG have always strove to ensure high compatibility of their memory modules through the use of high-quality, rigorously tested IC chips and PCB boards. With the recent launch of AMD's most powerful desktop processors- Ryzen 9 3950X processor with X570 platform and AMD HEDT Ryzen Threadripper 3960X/3970X processor with TRX40 platform, ADATA's and XPG's commitment to high compatibility remains a key consideration, in addition to robust performance and sufficient capacity.

Over the summer, ADATA launched a high-capacity 32GB DDR4-2666 memory module designed to provide creators with an expansion in capacity and excellent performance with AMD HEDT platforms. On the other hand, XPG offers a variety of high-speed memory modules to meet the extreme speed performance requirements of gamers and overclockers using AMD HEDT platforms. In addition, ADATA and XPG memory modules come backed with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.