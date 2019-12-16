ASRock Launches the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC & RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC Graphics Cards

TAIPEI, Taiwan, December 12th, 2019 -The leading global motherboard, graphics card and small form factor PC manufacturer, ASRock, launches the ASRock Challenger series graphic card - Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC and Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 4G OC series graphics cards. These graphics card, powered by the AMD advanced 7nm RDNA architecture, features new Compute Units delivering incredible performance and is optimized for better visual effects such as volumetric lighting, blur effects, depth of field, and multi-level cache hierarchy for reduced latency and highly responsive gaming.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT series graphics card takes 1080p gaming to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS. The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI® Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency and outstanding value. Based on RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger Series graphics card provides base/game/boost GPU clock at 1685/1737/1845MHz. Furthermore, Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.

The Radeon RX 5500 Challenger series graphics card is specially designed with a long-life 9 cm dual fan and 3 copper heat-pipes to enhance the heat dissipation effect. In addition, the RX 5500 XT Challenger graphics card not only focuses on the exterior design, but also enhances the strutting of the graphics card with the ultra-high-quality aluminum alloy backplate.

The launches of Radeon RX 5500 Challenger series graphics cards demonstrated ASRock's graphics card business is in full swing. In addition to the continuous growth of the motherboard business, the release of new graphics card products represents ASRock's goals toward the graphics cards. ASRock keeps improving the quality to bring better products for customers. With the advanced RDNA display, ASRock Radeon RX 5500 Challenger series graphics card is undoubtedly the best choice among the brands.

