VIVIFY Offers Custom Length Fiber Optic HDMI 2.0b Cables up to 328 Feet (100 meters) Long with Launch of XENOS W30

December 5, 2019, Taipei, Taiwan - VIVIFY, a leading brand of premium fiber optic cables, announces the launch of the XENOS W30, a durable and high-performance fiber optic HDMI 2.0b cable. Offering custom lengths for orders over 50 feet (15.4m), VIVIFY brings boutique service to everyday consumers. Ideal for installers, home theater enthusiasts and gamers alike, the XENOS W30 enables users to turn up all the settings including 4K resolution at 60Hz, 8-bit 4:4:4 or 12-bit 4:2:2, ARC, DTS-HD Master Audio and HDR10 at cable lengths of up to 328 feet (100 meters)!

Thinner, Lighter & More Flexible

Thinner, lighter and more flexible than copper HDMI cables, the XENOS W30 cable has a width of only 4 millimeters (~0.08 inches) and is only approximately one fifth of the weight of a copper cable of the same length. With a minimum bend radius of 10mm, it is flexible enough to wrap around a pencil.

Tank-Proof

The XENOS is an extra durable HDMI cable. It was tested to endure over 450 kgf (6400 psi) of ground force pressure before losing signal. For reference, an M1 Abrams tank exerts only 1.05 kgf of ground pressure (15 psi).

Superior Signal Integrity

Fiber optics also offers superior signal integrity. The fiber optic construction of the XENOS does not conduct electrical currents, making it fully-resistant to electromagnetic interference, lightning or radio signals.

Customized Cable Lengths

Eliminate cable clutter with the perfect length HDMI cables. All VIVIFY cables are made-to-order straight out of VIVIFY's own factory to ensure high quality standards. As a service to its customers, VIVIFY is now offering a cable length customization for orders of cables over 50 feet(15.24m) directly from their online store.

No-Hassle Installation

Signal transmission of high bandwidth video and audio over long distances ordinarily requires the use of inflexible, heavy and unwieldy copper HDMI cables and dealing with the hassle of power cords, mounts, and external boxes or converters. With the XENOS, a clear signal of up to 18Gbps is transmitted through a single cable at lengths of up to 328ft (100m); whereas copper cable solutions for HDMI 2.0 at 18Gbps without the use of signal amplifiers is limited to 25ft (7.6m).

4K Tested via DPL Labs

The XENOS W30 meets the highest of audiovisual standards. It is compatible with HDR 10, HDCP 2.2 and supports 4K UHD resolution at 60Hz. It obtained DPL4K 18G-DC certification from DPL Labs, the highest standard for 4K compatibility. The certification ensures 4K compatibility at varying frame rate, color depth and color sampling settings, up to 4K60Hz at 8-bit 4:4:4 or 12-bit 4:2:2. More details here.