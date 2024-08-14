Overwatch 2: Season 12 details: new support hero Juno, new Clash support hero, and more

Blizzard announces Overwatch 2: Season 12 with a new support hero called Juno, a new Clash game mode, new maps, hero balances and so much more.

Blizzard has just announced a bunch of details for Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 12, which introduces a new support hero -- Juno -- a new game mode called Clash, new maps, balances, and so much more.

Overwatch 2's new support hero is Juno, who is a new space cadet support character with a burst-fire primary weapon called the Mediblaster, which heals teammates and damages enemies, with a secondary Pulsar Torpedoes that lock onto allies and enemies, healing your teammates and damaging your enemies. Very cool.

The passive ability with Juno comes in the form of her Martial Overboots, which allow the space cadet to double jump and then hover in the air like she's kind of (but not fully) flying. The passive ability gels beautifully with Glide Boost, an ability that lets Juno glide above and around the battle horizontally.

The cool air-strafing movement with Hyper Ring will allow for some hectic plays as Juno, forming a ring of energy that significantly increases the speed of Juno and all of her surrounding allows when they move through it.

Finally, Juno's Ultimate is the Orbital Ray: which causes a spacecraft in lower Earth orbit to blast down a devastating laser, with the laser beam moving forward at your control, healing teammates and boosting their damage. But, Orbital Ray doesn't damage the enemies, so it will be a very strategic move kind of like Mercy's damage boosting during an ultimate flowing through all of your teammates, boosting their damage at once.

Blizzard also talks about mid-year Competitive Updates: "This season is bringing all new Competitive Updates, as we reset the ranks to give everyone a fresh start and a new chance to work their way up the Competitive ranks. Also, as we mentioned in a previous Developer Update, we're improving our Avoid as Teammate feature to give you a more tailored matching experience. Finally, we've taken your feedback for our Group Respawn in Quick Play and have new improvements coming for that feature as well".

Season 12 will introduce the usual balances to heroes in Overwatch 2, with Blizzard explaining they've been "seeing a lot of mobile heroes become favorite go-to picks and have a huge advantage in the current state of the game, so we're doing a pass to reduce the health on multiple Damage and Support heroes".

Lifeweaver is getting some updates to improve the quality of the Petal Platform and how it can be counter-played, along with changes to Healing Blossom and Rejuvenating Dash. Blizzard says that we should look for these updates in our patch notes coming later this week.

New game mode "Clash" in Season 12: Blizzard explains: "Welcome to Clash, an adrenaline-pumping game mode that pits teams against each other in a relentless battle for dominance over multiple capture points. With dynamic spawns and streamlined map routes, heroes can spend more time in the heat of battle and less time running back to the front lines. Clash mode guarantees fast-paced, strategic gameplay, offering new challenges and opportunities for glory".