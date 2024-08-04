Sabrent has some amazing deals on Amazon right now, grab some storage bargains

If you're looking for some storage bargains, you'll want to check out these amazing deals on Amazon for Sabrent's high-quality, affordable storage products.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

Sabrent has just posted some amazing new deals on Amazon for some of its storage products, with up to $40 discount offered with a coupon.

Sabrent has some amazing deals on Amazon right now, grab some storage bargains 92
Open Gallery 2

The sales begin with the Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 hub with 60W charging for laptops, supporting 2 x 4K 60Hz monitor, or 1 x 4K 144Hz monitor. Alternatively, you can run a 5K, 6K, or 8K 60Hz monitor with DSC enabled. There's a Thunderbolt 4 cable included, and a $40 coupon from Sabrent bringing the price down from $159.99 to $119.99 by clicking the coupon price under the listing on Amazon.

If you need a USB 3.0 and USB Type-C OTG card reader, then the Sabrent CR-BCA2 is for you with a 10% coupon available on its regular price of $9.99 taking another dollar off. It supports SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC, microSD, T-Flash, and more.

The Sabrent USB-C Hub & SSD Enclosure is also on special, with a 6-port USB dock and M.2 SSD slot, 90W USB-C Power Delivery, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, 4K support through HDMI, and even RJ45 ethernet. This has a regular list price of $79.95 but enjoys $30 discount with a coupon, the perfect accessory for any laptop or desktop PC.

If you want to keep your Sabrent Rocket M.2 SSD cool and haven't purchased a heatsink (or have one on your motherboard) yet, the M.2 2280 SSD Rocket Heatsink is also discounted from $26.99 with a $12 coupon.

Lastly, we've got the Sabrent USB-C Triple Display Adapter with dual HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort connector, perfect for adding more monitors to a laptop over USB-C, down from $79.99 with a larger $30 discount.

Check out Sabrents current Amazon deals here.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 5 2TB Advanced Performance Internal M.2 PCIe GEN 5 14GB/s X4 NVMe SSD (SB-RKT5-2TB)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99 $305.99 $339.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99 $729.99 $729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2024 at 10:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags