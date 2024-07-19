The TT Show - Episode 43 - Intel CPU Troubles and AMD's exciting new Game Tech

This week on the TT Show... Intel's CPU troubles, new RTX 50 Series info, AMD's new tech, AI models trained on downloaded YouTube data, and more!

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss the ongoing saga with Intel's 13th and 14th Gen CPUs, specifically the flagship 13900K and 14900K models that have been plagued with instability issues for several months. Over the past week, things have fired up with reports of game developers switching servers over to AMD and data showing that these Intel CPUs are failing at an alarming rate.

Speaking of AMD, the company announced its new game-specific tech that can reduce install sizes by up to 70% - and yeah, Jak and Kosta cannot wait for this to become available. For reference, that would bring Call of Duty's install size down from 150 GB to under 50 GB.

In the world of AI, it's come to light that companies like Apple and NVIDIA have been using YouTube videos from popular channels and creators for AI training, which goes against Google's terms of service. Also, Microsoft has confirmed that it has created an AI voice generator that sounds indistinguishable from the real thing - and for that reason, it won't be released.

In the PC gaming world, Kosta goes through the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series rumors while gawking over Skyrim running on a GeForce RTX 4090 with over 3100 mods. It looks like a completely different game.

Other topics in this week's jam-packed episode include Windows XP running on an iPhone, ASUS's new flagship $499 gaming keyboard, and what it takes to power the Las Vega Sphere.

