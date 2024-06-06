Ducky One X is the world's first keyboard to use ground-breaking Induction switches

The new Ducky One X, launching later this year, has brand-new Induction Switches that will be a game change for adjusting actuation points.

A new type of keyboard switch? Yes, and we got to go hands-on with the new Ducky One X at Computex 2024 - which features the latest keyboard innovation from Cherry (the creators of the iconic Cherry MX): Induction Switches. These are similar to the magnetic switches we've recently seen that allow you to adjust the actuation point. Lower and faster for gaming, higher for typing to get a more tactile feel.

However, this analog keyboard style requires sensors that use more power, which is why you don't see wireless keyboards with adjustable magnetic switches and long-lasting batteries. With Induction Switches, coils are built into the PCB, and the new switches detect electrical changes as they approach.

We were told that this technology has existed in the keyboard space for a few years, but this is the first time it all comes together in switch and keyboard form. The result is less power required, which means the new Ducky One X will support low-latency wireless, Bluetooth, and wired.

For those who want to adjust the actuation points per-key basis, the Ducky One X sounds like a winner (Ducky One keyboards have always impressed).

This level of customization does add a new layer to Ducky's impressive keyboard line-up - the need for software. Traditionally, Ducky keyboards have been software-free, but as you'll be able to adjust the actuation of each Induction Switch on the Ducky One X, it will support the open-source QMK platform widely embraced by modders and keyboard tinkerers, but with a custom web interface to make it accessible and easy to use. QMK usually requires an MS-DOS-like configuration session, so this is excellent news.

The Ducky One X will be available in TKL 60 percent form factor and full-sized and is expected to launch in September, so stay tuned.