Phanteks Evolv X2 Case presents a stunning floating GPU design in an affordable package

The Evolv X2 from Phanteks is out later this year and it's one of the stylish and more impressive cases we saw at Computex 2024 with its floating GPU look.

The fishbowl PC case aesthetic is extremely popular, where multiple glass panels present a multi-angle look at your build's various components, cooling setup, and RGB action. At Computex 2024, one of the best we saw was the new Evolv X2 from Phanteks, which makes the GPU look like it's floating and part of a space station from the future.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The Evolv X2 from Phanteks is still in the design or testing stage, so it might undergo a few minor revisions before launch, but what we saw was immediately impressive. Thanks to the aluminum interior panels (available in black, silver, and gold), it shares a similar style and aesthetic with NVIDIA's Founders Edition graphics cards for the GeForce RTX 30 and 40 Series.

We asked the team at Phanteks why they chose a ROG Strix GPU to showcase the case (which, admittedly, looks excellent in the Evolv X2) and not a Founders Edition card. We weren't the first, so we can probably expect some cool shots of the Evolv X2 from Phanteks with an FE GPU at some point before launch.

4

It's a definite departure from the original Evolv, with most of the aesthetics taking place on the inside. The floating GPU design also puts the intake fans underneath the GPU, positioned to control hot and cool air. Phanteks notes that this setup has improved cooling by a couple of degrees in all of their tests with the Evolv X2. There's also smart cable management with the addition of integrated channels and support for the latest motherboards with connectors on the rear. The overall design is a winner, and actually makes it look larger in photos than it is in real-life - it's actually quite compact.

Best of all, when it launches sometime in Early Q4 2024, the Phanteks Evolv X2 will hit retail with an affordable MSRP of $149.99 USD.