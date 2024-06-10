TT Show Episode 37 - Call of Duty on Game Pass, PlayStation Mobile, and Radeon tech Levels Up

Call of Duty on Game Pass, Radeon tech Levels Up, Surface versus MacBook, 3DMark Steel Nomad, Frame Generation on Consoles, and more!

Recorded just before they headed off to Taipei for the tech oasis that is Computex 2024, this week's episode of the TT Show sees Jak and Kosta discuss the latest news in gaming, tech, and science. Kicking off with Jak's impressions of Hellblade 2 (which he calls the best-looking game he's ever seen), the duo digs into Valve's next game - Deadlock.

Although it hasn't been officially announced, the next major release from the company behind Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, and Steam is significant news - even in leaked screenshot form. The game is described as a mix between the hero shooting of Overwatch and the MOBA lane-based gameplay of DOTA 2.

In the world of GPUs, AMD Anti-Lag 2 sees Team Red's latency reduction tech finally return after it was controversially disabled last year. This time, the tech requires game-specific integration, debuting in Counter-Strike 2 in Technical Preview form. In other Radeon news, FSR 3 Frame Generation makes its PS5 and Xbox Series X, bringing triple-digit performance to consoles.

This week, Jak and Kosta also discuss Call of Duty coming to Game Pass, the latest 3DMark Steel Nomad benchmark for PC gamers, and NVIDIA bringing its next-gen Rubin architecture to the GPU space in 2025 - one year after Blackwell.

The duo also discusses the latest SpaceX launch and how the new Surface Laptops compare to Apple's M3-powered MacBooks.

