TT Show Episode 37 - Call of Duty on Game Pass, PlayStation Mobile, and Radeon tech Levels Up

Recorded just before they headed off to Taipei for the tech oasis that is Computex 2024, this week's episode of the TT Show sees Jak and Kosta discuss the latest news in gaming, tech, and science. Kicking off with Jak's impressions of Hellblade 2 (which he calls the best-looking game he's ever seen), the duo digs into Valve's next game - Deadlock.
Although it hasn't been officially announced, the next major release from the company behind Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, and Steam is significant news - even in leaked screenshot form. The game is described as a mix between the hero shooting of Overwatch and the MOBA lane-based gameplay of DOTA 2.
In the world of GPUs, AMD Anti-Lag 2 sees Team Red's latency reduction tech finally return after it was controversially disabled last year. This time, the tech requires game-specific integration, debuting in Counter-Strike 2 in Technical Preview form. In other Radeon news, FSR 3 Frame Generation makes its PS5 and Xbox Series X, bringing triple-digit performance to consoles.
This week, Jak and Kosta also discuss Call of Duty coming to Game Pass, the latest 3DMark Steel Nomad benchmark for PC gamers, and NVIDIA bringing its next-gen Rubin architecture to the GPU space in 2025 - one year after Blackwell.
The duo also discusses the latest SpaceX launch and how the new Surface Laptops compare to Apple's M3-powered MacBooks.
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: 3DMark Steel Nomad and Steel Nomad Light benchmarks are available now and free for all users
- Read more: 'Almost 48 Million' 3DMark TimeSpy benchmarks have been run since 2016
- Read more: First gameplay footage from Half-Life creator's unannounced shooter Deadlock leaks
- Read more: AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles to deliver 120 FP
- Read more: AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 is here, requires game integration, available now in Counter-Strike 2
- Read more: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 officially confirmed for day one Xbox Game Pass launch
- Read more: Sony developing PlayStation mobile platform
- Read more: Xbox mobile game store will only sell microtransactions to start
- Read more: Microsoft's new Copilot+ PC smoked Apple's MacBook M3 in performance and battery life
- Read more: NVIDIA will now release new GPU architecture every year, 'Rubin' is teed-up for 2025
- Read more: SpaceX selects a date for next Starship launch that has more stakes than ever before