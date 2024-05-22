Noctua's new HOME product line takes the company's award-winning cooling outside the PC

Noctua HOME sees the popular PC fans become DIY cooling solutions for the home and office with a new range of products available now.

Noctua and its earthy-toned products are well-known among PC builders and modders. Noctua has created premium, quiet, stylish fans, and cooling solutions for many years. Noctua gear is highly sought after, and this has led to collaborations with companies like ASUS to create Noctua Edition GeForce RTX graphics cards and Drop to create Noctua-themed keyboard accessories.

Noctua's new HOME product line, image credit: Noctua.

Noctua's new HOME product line is a little different. It's designed for everything besides a PC, with "home, office, and multi-purpose ventilation" via two fan sets and nine modular accessories. This means you can install the new pivoting NV-FM1 Noctua fan mount with Noctua fans as a desk fan to keep you cool in the summer months or even mount it in the ceiling or on a wall.

One of the accessories is the new NV-AA1-12 airflow amplifier, designed for focused ventilation. The NV-MPG1-12 is a multi-purpose gasket for Noctua 120x25mm fans that the company says is ideal for "placing a fan on top of A/V receivers, DVRs, video game consoles, stereo equipment, routers, home radiators, or other devices."

The idea behind the new Noctua HOME series comes from PC builders and modders who have used Noctua fans outside the PC realm for years. "Noctua originates from the PC cooling market, but our fans' award-winning performance, quietness of operation, and long-term stability are just as useful in various other applications," says Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua.

"Our industrial clients, as well as tech-savvy DIYers, have already been using our fans for applications beyond the PC cooling space for many years, so the new HOME line marks the next step in leveraging our technologies for a wider scope of cooling demands and making them more accessible for a broader audience."

