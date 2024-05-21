Apple brings its Tap to Pay on iPhone mobile payments feature to Japan for the first time

Small businesses in Japan can now make use of the Tap to Pay on iPhone feature that allows them to accept contactless payments on the move.

Small businesses in Japan now have a new way to accept contactless payments from their customers using contactless cards or Apple Pay as well as other mobile wallets using nothing more than their iPhones. The Tap to Pay iPhone feature can now be used by businesses in Japan just as it can in other parts of the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and others.

Apple's press release notes that businesses in Japan can now access payments via three different financial services including Square, Recruit Co, and GMI Financial Gate Co while Ayden support will also come to Tap to Pay on iPhone users within the next few months. It's also to be noted that Tap to Pay on iPhone will also be used in Apple Stores across Japan, too.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Being able to take contactless payments using nothing more than an iPhone can be a huge boost for businesses that need to accept payments away from a shop or other physical location where a traditional point-of-sale system may be used. The system requires an iPhone XS or newer running the latest version of iOS available to it.

Apple has been steadily rolling the Tap to Pay on iPhone functionality out to more countries since its US launch back in 2022 but it's important to note that this feature is not linked to Apple Pay, the service that allows people to make contactless payments using their iPhone and Apple Watch or on the web using a Mac or iPad. Apple is likely to continue to roll Tap to Pay on iPhone out to more countries in the coming months and years, too.