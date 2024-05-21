Google fires shots directly at Microsoft over its recent security failings

Google has released a new white paper that directly targets Microsoft for its recent Windows vulnerabilities, which led to bad information exposure.

Google has released a new white paper that outlines everything that is "wrong" with Microsoft security, particularly highlighting its recent failings.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new white paper is titled "A more secure alternative," and Google explains across 14 pages all of the problems with Microsoft's approach to security while also recommending better alternatives, Gmail and Google Drive. The paper is mostly based on the recent discoveries by the US government's Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), which stated last month that Microsoft's approach to the June 2023 attack on its Exchange Online service was lackluster.

Popular Now: Windows XP machine connected to the internet in 2024 becomes compromised in minutes

The CSRB reprimanded Microsoft for its lack of knowledge on when attackers were able to infiltrate its Exchange Online service that resulted in the hackers being able to sift through email inboxes. Additionally, the CSRB criticized the Windows owner for having a seven-year-old security key still be valid, which was used by the hackers to gain access to the Exchange email service.

Google also touched on a separate attack that occurred in November by Russian government-backed hacking group Midnight Blizzard, which resulted in the group gaining access to federal government emails.

The company described Microsoft as experiencing "ongoing security struggles", which means it's "unable to keep their systems and therefore their customers' data safe."