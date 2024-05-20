Some M4 iPad Pro buyers complain of grainy displays on their $1,000 tablets

The brand-new M4 iPad Pro might only have been on sale for a few days but some users are already reporting issues with grainy displays.

Apple's brand-new M4 iPad Pro is now on sale after months of guesses and delays in terms of its launch date. The tablet brought with it all of the high-end specs that we'd been told to expect including a powerful new M4 chip and a stunning OLED display. But according to a new report not everyone has been happy with that display since picking up their new tablets.

The iPad Pro comes with a stunning new OLED display, the likes of which Apple has never put in a tablet before. However, a MacRumors report cites buyers across Reddit and its own forums as having issues with that new OLED display. Some say that the display is grainy, for example, and the issue seems to be most pronounced on darker backgrounds.

Some users describe the issue as if it was a photo taken in the dark with a large level of noise, but it isn't yet clear just how widespread it is. It's also unclear whether this is actually an issue as such or simply a feature of the way these new displays work. The issues don't appear to be affecting everyone to be sure, and none of the reviewers who got their hands on the iPad Pro early reported any similar issues.

One suggestion is that this is nothing more than the famous screen-door effect that has long been a factor in OLED displays, and Samsung phones in general have proven to be particularly problematic for some users. It's perhaps notable that at least some of the iPad Pro's displays are produced by Samsung Display.