Buying an iPhone 15 just got cheaper if you have an old model to trade in

Apple is starting to offer an increased trade-in value for people who choose to buy a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro while trading in their old device.

As we reach the halfway mark between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro going on sale and them being replaced by their 2024 counterparts, Apple has started to incentivize people to pick up a new handset now rather than wait for the new hotness to arrive later this year.

As part of the drive to improve new iPhone sales Apple has started to offer more trade-in value for those who are buying one of its latest handsets and choosing to hand over their old device. The increases apply to the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 or newer and it's important to remember that the discount only applies when you buy one of the iPhone 15 family of devices. Also of note, the increased value is only available to buyers in the United States and Canada.

In terms of figures, the current trade-in prices available in the United States include iPhone SE (3rd generation) up to $160, iPhone 13 mini up to $270, iPhone 13 up to $300, iPhone 13 Pro up to $370, iPhone 13 Pro Max up to $450, iPhone 14 up to $370, iPhone 14 Plus up to $420, iPhone 14 Pro up to $520, iPhone 14 Pro Max up to $630.

Those who want to trade in their old devices can do so via the Apple Store website or at the physical store if they prefer.

Apple is of course expected to launch the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max this coming September.