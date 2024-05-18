Impending global Apple Vision Pro launch will include Canada and the UK, we're told

The Apple Vision Pro is set to go global soon and a new report says that we can add Canada and the UK to a list of expected second-wave countries.

Apple is expected to start selling the Apple Vision Pro outside of the United States for the first time after the WWDC event on June 10, according to previous reports. Now, a new report suggests that we can add two countries to the list of countries that we'd already been told to expect that launch to take place in.

Those two countries, we're told by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, are the United Kingdom and Canada, two countries that would normally be included in any first-wave launch of new Apple devices. That made it all the more interesting that neither were added to the list of countries that Gurman believed would be included in the second wave but he has now shared a post on X to suggest that they will indeed be included after all.

This list of launch countries now includes Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK. Ap[ple has not yet confirmed that any of these international launches are happening, but Gurman has previously reported that work is underway to train the relevant retail workers ahead of a global launch. The Apple Vision Pro has also already received regulatory approval in China ahead of the headset's launch there.

The Apple Vision Pro first went on sale in the United States in February with a starting price of $3,499 for the 256GB entry-level headset. From there, options of 512GB and 1TB capacities are available with each increase costing an additional $200. Spare batteries and other accessories are also available and we expect all of them to also be part of this global launch.