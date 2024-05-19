ORIGIN PC unveils new EON16-SX, NSX-16, NSL-14, and NSL-16 gaming laptops

ORIGIN PC's new gaming laptops unleashed: Intel's new Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, in all shapes and sizes.

ORIGIN PC has just launched its latest gaming laptops with the introduction of the new EON16-SX, NSX-16, NSL-14, and NSL-16.

The new ORIGIN PC EON16-SX laptop features Intel's latest Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs, designed for the generation of AI with their built-in NPU and Intel AI Boost technology for AI workloads. ORIGIN PC's four new gaming laptops have all passed MIL-STD-810H-SPEC standards, passing extensive stress tests including extreme temperatures, humidity, shock, and more.

The new EON16-SX and NSX-16 gaming laptops fuse high-performance and portability, weighing just 4.29lbs and just 0.77 inches thin. Inside, they pack the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16 cores, 22 threads) with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 that's been tuned for a TGP of 105W, a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display at 240Hz, up to 16TB of SSD storage, and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

The EON16-SX and NSX-16 feature:

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card, Tuned for Total GPU Power up to 105W

16" 240Hz 2560x1600p Display

Up to 16TB Storage

Up to 64GB DDR5 Memory

Wi-Fi 6E compatibility

Support for up to 3 additional displays

1x DisplayPort 1.4 over USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI output port, 1x 2-in-1 Audio Combo Jack, 1x RJ-45 LAN port, 1x DC-in jack, 1x Full Size SD Card Reader

ORIGIN PC Lifetime 24/7 US-based Support

Custom HD UV Printing

For the ultimate portability, the NSL-14 is designed light like a feather at only 2.43 pounds while 0.72 inches thin. It is built with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, making it a powerful and reliable workstation solution that is convenient and easy to take anywhere. Remote workers or professionals who frequently travel can keep their luggage light with ORIGIN PC's latest thin-and-light laptop.

It can be customized with up to 40 GB of DDR5 DRAM for faster performance and 16 TB of SSD storage to save any files, software, and projects necessary to get the job done. A compact 14" 60 Hz 1920x1200 display provides the color accuracy and image quality needed for color-sensitive tasks like video or image editing, along with digital artwork. With a battery life of more than 12 and a half hours, enjoy disruption-free, improved productivity

The NSL-14 features:

Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 16-core processor

14" 60Hz 1920x1200p Display

Up to 16TB Storage

Up to 40GB DDR5 Memory

Wi-Fi 6E compatibility

Support for up to 3 total displays

1x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 Combo Port with Power Delivery, 1x HDMI port, 1x 2-in-1 Audio Combo Jack, 1x Micro SD Card Reader

ORIGIN PC Lifetime 24/7 US-based Support

Custom HD UV Printing

With the NSL-16, experience the same lightweight efficiency with an expanded 16" 144 Hz 2560x1600 display. Add onto 3 additional displays to view or work on multiple projects simultaneously. Similar to the NSL-14, the NSL-16 features the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U while featuring the same option to add on up to 40 GB of DDR5 DRAM and 16 TB of SSD storage.

While larger, the NSL-16 still only weighs 3.13 lbs while 0.77 inches thin, making it easy to bring anywhere you like. Alongside a wider, high-quality display, it still stands out as a champion of productivity with its battery life of over 9 and a half hours. Although lighter, both the NSL-14 and NSL-16 offer a variety of ports that enable professionals to utilize whatever tools they need

The NSL-16 features:

Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 16-core processor

16" 144Hz 2560x1600p Display

Up to 16TB Storage

Up to 40GB DDR5 Memory

Wi-Fi 6E compatibility

Support for up to 3 total displays

1x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Port, 1x Thunderbolt 4 Combo Port with Power Delivery, 1x HDMI port, 1x 2-in-1 Audio Combo Jack, 1x Micro SD Card Reader

ORIGIN PC Lifetime 24/7 US-based Support

Custom HD UV Printing

ORIGIN PC's new EON16-SX, NSX-16, NSL-14, and NSL-16 gaming laptops are available now.