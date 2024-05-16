Activision opens studio with Witcher, Destiny, and Last of Us devs to make new games IP

As Bethesda shuts down 3 studios, another one of Microsoft's game divisions, Activision, opens a new group focused on a fresh 'genre-defining' franchise.

Activision today announced the formation of Elsewhere, a new studio focused on making a fresh franchise for Microsoft.

A bit ago, Bethesda and Xbox executives made the decision to shut down three studios, including Arkane Austin (Prey), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush), and Alpha Dog (Mighty Doom). Now another one of Microsoft's divisions, Activision, is opening up a new studio.

The new group is called Elsewhere Entertainment, and the studio is made up of "storytelling experts" that worked on some of the highest-profile games on the market including The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, The Division, and Far Cry.

Elsewhere is headquartered in Poland, and the team has one singular goal: To make a new "narrative-based, genre-defining AAA franchise" for Activision. It's worth noting that this may be the only internal Activision team that is not working on Call of Duty projects in some form or another.

Another point is that Elsewhere Entertainment is part of Activision, not Blizzard, so there should be clear separations there. Blizzard had also cancelled its new survival IP a bit ago.