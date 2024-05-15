It's official: Latest Windows 11 update introduces Start menu ads in the form of promoted apps

Don't like the gradual creep of adverts in Windows 11? Well you won't like the cumulative update for May, though it's not all bad news.

Windows 11 just got its latest cumulative update and there's some good and bad news here - the latter being the fact that adverts are officially debuting in the Start menu.

More ads in Windows 11 is not exactly a shock (Image Credit: Microsoft)

If you've been following the story of adverts creeping into Windows 11, you might have noticed that with last month's preview (optional) update, a new form of promotion appeared in the Start menu - suggested Microsoft Store apps picked from certain developers.

Windows Latest observes that this is now rolling out to all Windows 11 users with the latest patch released yesterday (KB5037771).

The adverts are shown in the 'Recommended' panel in the Start menu, and are at least clearly marked as promotional.

If, like us - and probably the majority of Windows 11 users - you don't care for this more in-your-face type of recommendation, the other bit of more positive news is the suggestions can be turned off.

To do that, open the Settings app, and head to Personalization > Start, where you'll find the toggle to switch off 'Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more.'

As mentioned at the outset, KB5037771 isn't all bad by any means, and comes with some useful fixes, including an important cure for a glitch that broke VPNs (which was introduced by the April cumulative update - the main one, that is, not the preview that arrived later in the month). So, the fix for that one arrived promptly, thankfully, as noticed by The Verge.