Microsoft Edge is getting new AI powers that'll let you customize your browser

An 'AI theme generator' for Microsoft Edge should start rolling out from next month, allowing you to make the browser look unique.

Microsoft is ushering in fresh AI capabilities for its Edge browser, and this new work pertains to customizing the app.

Microsoft is readying to bring in AI to bolster Edge's customization options in the near future

Windows Latest was keen-eyed enough to spot that an incoming feature called the 'AI theme generator' for Edge is part of a Microsoft 365 roadmap.

It'll work pretty much as you'd expect: you tell the AI what kind of theme you want via a simple text prompt, and it'll knock up some concepts along those lines that you can peruse.

You can then apply any of the suggested themes to Edge, with the AI-generated image appearing as the background on a new tab page when you open one. Furthermore, the dominant color of the image will also be used to color the browser frame, for a nice matching effect.

This expands Edge's customization possibilities in a useful way, branching out from the current selection of default and downloadable themes, and allowing for a one-of-a-kind look that no other Edge user will have.

According to the roadmap page, this feature is currently in development and will be rolling out to Edge users from June 2024 onwards.

So, we've not got much of a wait until the browser's personalization options get considerably expanded - with any luck, if Microsoft sticks to its promise, anyway.