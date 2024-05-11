Is the M4 iPad Pro an M3 MacBook Air killer? The numbers suggest so

The M4 iPad Pro goes on sale on on May 15 and early benchmark scores suggest that it is notably faster than the latest M3 MacBook Air.

In the build-up to the announcement of the new OLED iPad Pro earlier this week, we started to see some rumors that the company was planning to not give the device an M3 chip as was previously expected. Instead, there was a suggestion that Apple would move to something all-new, giving us our first glimpse at the M4. That ultimately happened of course, and early benchmark results suggest that buyers of the new tablet can expect something that will be very capable indeed.

Those benchmarks have started to appear online as people start to put the tablet through its paces ahead of the review embargo that will likely drop early next week. The figures produced by the M4 chip show scores of around 3,700 for its single-core CPU score and around 14,500 in the multi-core test.

To put that into perspective, the M3 MacBook Air wasn't released all that long ago and it managed to score around 3,100 in the single-core test and 12,000 in the multi-core tests. With that in mind, it's clear that the M4 is notably faster than the M4, making the new iPad Pro not only the fastest iPad Pro ever but also one of the fastest devices that Apple currently offers for sale.

However, the tablet is also an expensive one. The 11-inch and 13-inch models are $200 more expensive than the tablets that they replace in the lineup, likely thanks in part to that M4 chip as well as the new OLED display. The M4 is based on TSMC's advanced second-generation 3nm manufacturing process, building on the 3nm process used by Apple's M3 chips.