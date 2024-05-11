Check out this stunning Apple Watch X concept - are you watching, Apple?

Apple is expected to celebrate 10 years of the Apple Watch with a new Apple Watch X later this year and this concept should be enough to whet the appetite.

2024 marks the tenth year of the Apple Watch, a wearable that first launched in 2014 and has become a huge global hit. Just as it did with the iPhone X in 2017, it's thought that Apple may choose to release an Apple Watch X to celebrate the decade of Apple wearables, and if it does, we could be in for something interesting.

Details for what the Apple Watch X will actually offer customers are hard to come by but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously suggested that it will be the wearable's biggest overhaul to date. With that in mind, we think we would be pretty happy if Apple released this concept.

Designer Lukas Gehrer from the German design agency Wordsmattr shared details of his concept with 9to5Mac and it definitely has plenty for us to get excited about. The concept looks similar to the Apple Watch Ultra in some ways but it's thinner with curved edges that aren't quite flat but are much less bulbous than the Apple Watch Series 9 and previous non-Ultra models.

Alongside the redesign, the concept imagines that we could see some new features, including a camera. That would allow the Apple Watch X to place FaceTime video calls for the first time, while there is also a blood pressure sensor included as well. Apple has been rumored to be working on the latter, but so far it has been unable to make it happen.

Gurman suggested that for the first time, Apple could also launch a new Apple Watch that will not be compatible with older Apple Watch bands, something that could prove problematic for people who have spent hundreds of dollars on their collection.

The Apple Watch X is set to be announced in September, alongside a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra model. The same event is also likely to see Apple announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, too.

As much as it makes the most sense for Apple to revamp the Apple Watch to celebrate the 10-year anniversary, some had suggested that the company could instead choose to wait until 2025, but we'll likely see more leaks as we get closer to the fall.

Details about any updated Apple Watch Ultra for 2024 have been hard to come by as well, but a recent report by the supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told us not to expect any big hardware changes this year.