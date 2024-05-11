Not ordered your M4 iPad Pro yet? You're going to be waiting weeks to get one

Apple's brand-new M4 iPad Pro will go on sale on May 15 but anyone who places an order for the tablet today won't receive one for a few weeks yet.

Apple announced the M4 iPad Pro alongside the refreshed M2 iPad AIr earlier this week and the high-end tablet immediately went up for preorder, giving people the chance to place an order ready to receive their new computer on May 15. But as we get closer to the big day of release, it's going to prove more difficult for people to buy the iPad Pro for the big day.

While those who placed an order quickly were able to guarantee that they would be among the first to receive a new iPad Pro, a check of the Apple Store online right now suggests that people placing an order today are going to have to wait a good while before their tablet will be delivered.

Right now buying an iPad Pro in many configurations, including the cheapest one, will see buyers wait for either three or four weeks before taking delivery. Apple could well be able to get your tablet to you sooner than that, but its online delivery indicator right now suggests that might not be the case. Thankfully, it wouldn't be the first time that Apple has shipped devices sooner than the expected window suggested.

The new tablet comes with the first M4 chip inside as well as a brand-new OLED display offering improved brightness figures. It's also a tablet that comes in 11- and 13-inch size configurations, but the arrival of the 13-inch iPad Air could give buyers a new option if they don't necessarily need all that processing power afforded by the M4.