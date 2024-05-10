The iPhone 16 Pro could have a 20% brighter display than your boring old iPhone 15 Pro

While the iPhone 15 Pro might have only been on sale for a few months, Apple and its supply chain partners are already likely gearing up for what comes next. For Apple, that's thought to be the iPhone 16 Pro and the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max and we've been hearing l;eaks relating to the two phones for a few months now. The latest leak suggests that buyers can look forward to a big display upgrade.

That leak, which comes via the Weibo leaker known as Instant Digital, suggests that Apple intends to make a change to the display that is used in its best iPhones later this year. The leaker says that the new iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a display that is 20% brighter than the previous models when displaying SDR content. That means that when using the phone normally, using apps, and sending messages, the display will be notably brighter when required. Such a feat would be useful for a variety of situations, not least using the iPhone outside in strong sunshine.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Weibo post, seen by MacRumors, claims that the iPhone 16 Pro will be capable of a brightness of 1,200 nits when showing SDR content. That's a 20% increase over the iPhone 15 Pro while the peak HDR brightness is expected to remain the same at 1,600 nits. Apple hasn't increased the SDR brightness of the iPhone's display since the iPhone 13 Pro arrived in 2021 so this improvement would be a significant one.

It's important to note at this point that Instant Digital has something of a mixed track record when it comes to sharing details about unannounced or unconfirmed products. They were responsible for sharing details about the yellow iPhone 15 and the frosted finish of the iPhone 15's back glass, but they have also had their misses as well. That being said, more recently, the leaker did share details that the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air would feature a FaceTime camera on their landscape side, something that was confirmed when the new tablets were announced earlier this week. They also shared the news that the iPad Pro would have a nano-texture display option which was again confirmed by Apple this week.

If Apple sticks to its usual release pattern we can expect that it will announce the new iPhones at an event in the first couple of weeks of September before making them available to buy around 10 days later.