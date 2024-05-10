Apple Vision Pro 2 could debut in 2026 with a price you need to see to believe

When Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer, or AR/VR headset if you prefer, back in June of last year there were a couple of things that immediately made it stand out from the crowd. One was the impressive visuals and app experiences that it promised to bring to users who bought one, and the other was the incredibly high price that those same people would have to pay to put one on their heads. Ever since the arrival of the headset, we've been waiting for news on what comes next, and we already know that Apple is working on a new model that will be more accessible. Read, cheaper. Now a new report suggests that Apple could be set to launch the Apple Vision Pro in 2026, and it's going to be a lot cheaper.

That's according to a leak by @Revegnus1, an account that has only been around for a couple of days. However, the name suggests that this might be the return of a leaker who had a strong history of sharing details gleaned from the supply chain of Apple and other companies. The @Tech_Reve account previously disappeared from the X social network, so it's possible this is the same person sharing information via a new account. We don't yet know that for sure though, so bear that in mind when we tell you what they're claiming - according to them, the Apple Vision Pro 2 could cost as little as $1,500.

To put that into perspective, that would be less than half the $3,499 that Apple currently charges for the first-generation product. They also claim that the headset will debut in 2026, however, which could give Apple the time required to be able to reduce the costs associated with such a device.

It's still unclear how Apple intends to make the new device so much cheaper, and Apple was previously reported to be struggling to figure that out for itself. That might mean that Apple cannot currently find a way to shave enough dollars off the components and manufacturing costs associated with the headset in order to meet its lower-priced goals.

Apple would likely need to remove components, perhaps starting with things like the external EyeSight display. It could also use different materials, too, but we don't imagine Apple using the plastic that other manufacturers prefer due to its cheaper costs and lower weight.

All of this is to say that we wouldn't want to suggest that this leak is definitely on the money at this point, but we do know that any Apple Vision Pro that retails for $1,500 would be much more likely to succeed than one costing $3,499. And Apple must surely know that as well.