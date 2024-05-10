AMD Ryzen AI 165 'Strix Point' APU teased with 10 cores based on next-gen Zen 5

AMD's next-gen Zen 5 architecture launches with the mobile-focused Strix Point APU, with the new Ryzen AI 165 'Strix Point' APU spotted with 10 cores.

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based "Ryzen AI 100 series" processors will be unveiled and launched at Computex 2024 next month, with the latest Ryzen AI 165 processor teased in new leaks.

AMD's next-generation Zen 5 CPUs and APUs (source: Golden Pig Upgrade)
In a new leak from Chinese reviewer and leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, we can expect the AMD Ryzen AI 165 "Strix Point" APU to feature 10 cores and 20 threads, with an XDNA2-based NPU for AI workloads, offering 45 TOPS of AI performance from the NPU alone.

We've already heard rumbles of a Strix Point APU being officially called the Ryzen AI 9 HX 170, with 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5-based CPU power boosting at up to 5.1GHz with the same XDNA2-based NPU for AI workloads. But the new 10-core, 20-thread Ryzen AI 165 "Strix Point" APU could feature a 2+8 or 4+6 configuration (AMD will have Zen 5 and Zen 5c CCXs for Strix Point).

AMD is using a monolithic design for Strix APUs, so even if AMD had different dies, the Ryzen AI 165 processor would just have the additional CPU cores disabled.

Other than that, the new Strix Point APUs will feature up to 4 x Zen 5 + 8 x Zen 5c cores with up to 24MB of L3 cache (16MB + 8MB) at up to 5.1GHz. On the GPU side of things, we'll have an upgraded RDNA 3.5-based GPU with up to 16 GPU cores clocking in at 2.6GHz to 2.7GHz, while the APU will support LPDDR5 memory at first and full DDR5 memory in the future.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

