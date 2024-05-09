Minisforum S100 is a compact Mini PC powered by USB or Ethernet cable

The new Minisforum S100 is a pocket-sized mini PC (that looks like a portable tape recorder from the 1990s) powered by Intel's N100 Alder Lake-N processor. This 6W quad-core chip lacks capabilities like HyperThreading.
However, 6W for a CPU is not a lot of power at all, and with a boost clock speed of 3.4 GHz, 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory, and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage (with read and write speeds of up to 850 MB/s and 260 MB/s, respectively), it's low enough that the Minisforum S100 doesn't need to be connected to a wall socket to fire up.
How does the Minisforum S100 draw power? You have two options: use the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (an adapter is included) or the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that supports powered Ethernet. The latter solution means the Minisforum S100 can get power and data from a single cable. In addition, the Minisforum S100 comes equipped with Windows 11 and can output up to 4K.
The Minisforum S100 product page is live and listed for $189.99 USD (down from its $229.00 USD MSRP).
Here are the full specs.
- Processor: Intel N100 Processor, 4 Cores/4 Threads (6M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz)
- GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
- Memory: LPDDR5 Single Channel (8GB,OnBoard, 4800MHz)
- Storage: UFS2.1 256G
- Wireless Connectivity: Onboard Intel® AX200/201 (Wi-Fi 6, BlueTooth 5.2)
- Video Output: HDMI ×1, USB-C ×1
- Audio Output: HDMI ×1
- Peripherals Interface: RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port×1(Support PoE IEEE 802.3at), USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×2, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Alt Data DP and PD), HDMI ×1, Clear CMOS ×1
- Power: 65W Type-C Power Delivery adapter(Included)
- System: Windows 11