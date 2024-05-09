Minisforum S100 is a compact Mini PC powered by USB or Ethernet cable

New 'Intel Default Settings' issued for high-end 13th and 14th Gen CPUs, with capable motherboards okay to keep pushing high power profiles.

The new Minisforum S100 is a pocket-sized mini PC (that looks like a portable tape recorder from the 1990s) powered by Intel's N100 Alder Lake-N processor. This 6W quad-core chip lacks capabilities like HyperThreading.

The Minisforum S100 is the size of a phone, image credit: Minisforum.

However, 6W for a CPU is not a lot of power at all, and with a boost clock speed of 3.4 GHz, 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory, and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage (with read and write speeds of up to 850 MB/s and 260 MB/s, respectively), it's low enough that the Minisforum S100 doesn't need to be connected to a wall socket to fire up.

How does the Minisforum S100 draw power? You have two options: use the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (an adapter is included) or the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that supports powered Ethernet. The latter solution means the Minisforum S100 can get power and data from a single cable. In addition, the Minisforum S100 comes equipped with Windows 11 and can output up to 4K.

The Minisforum S100 product page is live and listed for $189.99 USD (down from its $229.00 USD MSRP).

Here are the full specs.

