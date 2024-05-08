Weight quirk means the M2 iPad Air is actually heavier than the high-performance M4 iPad Pro

Those who pick up a new M4 iPad Pro and then an M2 iPad Air will notice that the Pro is actually lighter than the Air, which seems all kinds of wrong.

Back when Apple started to use the Air name with the MacBook Air and original iPad Air, it was used as a way to symbolize just how thin and light the devices were. It made a ton of sense and it's remained that way for years. However, as the rest of Apple's tablet and laptop lineups have continued to also shrink in size and weight, things have started to get a little more complicated. Now, the release of the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air have proved that point once more.

As noticed by MacRumors, the new M4 iPad Pro is actually lighter than the M2 iPad Air, something that seems strange when you remember that the iPad Air is supposed to be the thin and light tablet of the two.

To put things into perspective, the 13-inch iPad Pro weighs just 1.28 points or 579 grams whereas the 13-inch iPad Air comes in at 1.36 pounds or 617 grams. Those who prefer their tablets to be a little on the smaller side will notice that the 11-inch iPad Pro weighs just 0.98 pounds or 444 grams, while the 11-inch iPad Air measures 1.02 pounds or 462 grabs.

This news comes after Apple pointed out to us all that the 13-inch iPad Pro is actually the thinnest product the company has ever sold, even thinner than the impressively small iPod nano. With this all in mind, maybe it's time that we saw Apple announce an iPad nano to go with it.

Those looking to pick up a new tablet can do so now, although they don't actually go on sale until next week. The iPad Pro starts at $999 while the new iPad Air starts at $599.