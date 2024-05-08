Buying an M4 iPad Pro or M2 iPad Air? You won't get one iconic thing in the box anymore

The new M4 iPad Pro and a refreshed M2 iPad Air are now available for preorder after they were announced during the Let Loose event yesterday. The event was a big one despite its relatively short length, unveiling not only the new tablets but also a new Apple Pencil Pro and a refreshed Magic Keyboard. All of those new things are now available for preorder and they'll officially go on sale on May 15. But those who choose to pick up a new iPad Pro or iPad Air won't get something that Apple device buyers have become so used to.

That thing isn't something that's a big deal but it's something we're so familiar with. The thing? The familiar Apple stickers that have been included in boxes for decades at this point.

The news hasn't been confirmed by Apple but a 9to5Mac report based on a memo that has been distributed to Apple Store teams notes that there will be no stickers included in any of the new iPad boxes.

Apple says that the reason there won't be any stickers in the box of the iPad Pro or iPad Air is simple - Apple wants to help meet its environmental goals and it believes that removing the stickers is one way that it can help achieve that. However, Apple Stores are repeatedly receiving some Apple logo stickers that can be handed out to those who ask for them. You'll need to buy an iPad Air or iPad Pro to be able to get your hands on one, though.