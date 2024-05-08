TikTok sues US government to stop app shutdown and undo a new law

ByteDance, the China-based owner of TikTok, has sued the US government over its decision to force a sale of the app or face its closure.

The Senate officially banned TikTok in the United States, giving the popular app owner the choice of selling it to a US government-approved buyer or having it banned from app marketplaces.

The US government has deemed TikTok a national security risk due to its owner being China-based company ByteDance, which officials believe have ties to the Chinese government. More specifically, the US government believes TikTok is capable of scraping the personal data of 170 million Americans, and that data could then be shared with the Chinese government. Furthermore, the US government believe TikTok could be used to spread misinformation throughout the US.

The banning of the app gave its owner 270 days to sell TikTok, with an additional 90-day presidential extension. TikTok and ByteDance have since responded to the new legislature by filing a lawsuit that directly challenges the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Biden signed into law last month.

The complaint argues the new law is unconstitutional, and the maximum granted period of time is simply not long enough to complete a sale of the app. This would mean that on January 19, 2025, when the new law comes into effect, TikTok will be forced to shut down, removing access from 170 million Americans.