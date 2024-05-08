US government plans to prevent AI software like ChatGPT getting to China

The US government is reportedly preparing to make another move against China to prevent the nation from gaining access to the US's best artificial intelligence capabilities.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Biden administration has already taken measures to prevent China from gaining AI supremacy by banning the exportation of specific high-end NVIDIA graphics cards, which are used to train the AI models, and proposing a rule that requires all US cloud companies to inform the government when foreign customers are using their cloud systems to train AI models.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

According to reports, more guardrails are being considered by the Commerce Department, which plans on targeting the exportation of proprietary or closed-source AI models. The idea behind these new purported regulations is to prevent US-based AI giants such as the Microsoft-funded OpenAI, the company behind popular AI tool ChatGPT, or Google DeepMind, creators of Gemini, from taking their world leading AI models to global market and selling them to the highest bidder.

The US for the past two years has been implementing guardrails on the expoentially growing AI industry, with most of these guardrails targeting China in hopes to prevent the nation (and any other adversiars) from creating a powerful AI model that is used for warfare, whether that be cyberwarfare in the form of psychological attacks through waves of misleading content being pushed on various social platforms, or the creation of physical weapons.