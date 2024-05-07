Apple slashed the price of its entry-level 10th-gen iPad and killed off the 9th-gen model

The 10th-generation Apple iPad has now been reduced to just $349 in an attempt to drive sales while the 9th-generation version has been discontinued.

Following Apple's Let Loose iPad event the company has confirmed that the 10th-generation entry-level iPad is no longer selling for the previous $449 asking price but has instead been reduced by $100. The new $349 price is much more befitting of a tablet at the lower-end of the iPad lineup, while Apple has had to cancel an older model to make space.

The previous-generation 9th-generation iPad was still being sold for $329 as a way to offer a cheaper option for iPad buyers. However, the price reduction of the 10th-generation model means that Apple has now discontinued the 9th-generation model, making way for the better tablet in the process.

The 10th-generation iPad comes with an A14 chip and has an all-screen design with Apple removing the Home button from the entry-level iPad for the first time. That move gave the model a new, more modern look when compared to the previous generation tablets and better matched that of the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Speaking of the iPad Pro, that was the star of the show for Apple's big Let Loose event today. We'd heard rumors of a new OLED iPad Pro for months but there was little sign of it actually arriving as potential release dates came and went. Now, however, the OLED iPad Pro is here and amazingly that display isn't the most interesting thing about it. Sure, it has a huge 1600-nit peak HDR brightness but the tablet also comes with the first M4 chip that Apple has released.

The M4 chip means that the new iPad Pro is the fastest yet and we can expect that same chip to also make its debut in the Mac lineup before the end of the year. New M4 Pro, M4 Max, and M4 Ultra versions of the same chip are also sure to arrive in due course.

Alongside the new iPad Pro, we also saw Apple unveil the updated iPad Air, adding an upgraded chip by replacing the M1 that was previously used. The iPad Air now has the same M2 chip that powered the 2022 iPad Pro. Notably, the 11-inch iPad Air has been updated while an all-new 13-inch iPad Air has also been added to the mix. The new tablet offers buyers a way to get a big-screen tablet without having to pay for an iPad Pro for the first time.

All of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models are available for preorder now but won't go on sale until next week.